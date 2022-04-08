This Viral $4 Blush Is Rachel Bilson's "Favorite Secret Weapon" for Glowing Skin
When it comes to teen soaps that molded a generation, it's hard to do better than The O.C. Honorable mention goes to One Tree Hill and my personal favorite, Roswell, but The O.C.'s mix of stellar music, early aughts fashion, and whiplash drama remains top-tier. While some of its stars have receded from the limelight, Rachel Bilson is still a solid Instagram follow, especially when she casually shares her beauty tricks — like a $4 drugstore find shoppers say rivals $40 best-sellers.
"Favorite secret weapon," Bilson captioned a photo of Wet n Wild's Megaglo Blush on her Instagram story this week against a backdrop of $40 Aesop soap (we love a high-low juxtaposition). From the photo, it looks like Bilson is using the brand's pink "Peach Bums" shade — one shoppers compare to both Nars' famed Orgasm blush and the viral Charlotte Tilbury Pinkgasm wand that garnered a 50,000-person waitlist.
With those bedfellows, it's no wonder shoppers can't say enough good things about the vivacious shade of golden peach (and why it's only available from third-party retailers on Amazon). A 49-year-old dubbed it "perfect for mature skin," and a 66-year-old reviewer wrote that the vitamin E- and coconut oil-enhanced formula goes on "super smoothly" and blends easily. Thanks to the ingredients, an Ulta reviewer lauded the "dewy, natural" effect on their dry skin, and one more added that they get nonstop compliments with it on their lids. No wonder Bilson bequeathed it "secret weapon" status.
Shop now: $4—$9; ulta.com and amazon.com
"This provides a difficult-to-identify but impossible-to-miss hint of color to my cheeks and lids that makes me look alert and lively, without looking 'made up,'" added another Amazon fan, and two more praised the hint of moisture and long-lasting color. The combination makes for an ideal "youthful look," per an Ulta shopper, its "bright and cheery" shade a happy, if superficial, antidote to hard days.
The love continues on TikTok, where videos featuring the Megaglo Blush have cumulatively reached over 151,100 views. It's even made its way into uber-popular TikTok creator Mikayla Nogueira's hands, who called Peach Bums the "perfect affordable alternative" to Charlotte Tilbury's $40 wonder. A commenter wrote they've been "raving about these for years" — and at $4, the celebrity- and TikTok-approved product looks fully worth the dollars. Get the Wet n Wild Megaglo Blush at Ulta.