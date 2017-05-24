Rachel Bilson’s Nashville Beauty Look Will Speak to Your Inner Minimalist

Rachel Bilson, an undeniable leader in the no-makeup makeup trend, is headed to Nashville. And her new character’s beauty philosophy? Well, they’ve got a lot in common.

"I'm really excited for my role on Nashville,” says Bilson. "On the show, I come in from Silicon Valley to help Highway 65 Records as their Chief Strategy Officer to take things to the next level. My character knows nothing about country music... Her beauty routine is pretty simple, just a little makeup and a pair of glasses."

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

But keeping it simplistic doesn’t mean the ChapStick spokesperson is free of product suggestions. Minimalism has been her specialty sine the Summer Roberts days, but her cosmetics bag is packed with nourishing and problem-solving formulas you need to try. From styling creams to lip balm, check out the Rachel Bilson-approved shopping list, along with her personal tips, below.

VIDEO: Amy Schumer Shares Her Best Beauty Tips