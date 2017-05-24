Rachel Bilson’s Nashville Beauty Look Will Speak to Your Inner Minimalist

Rachel Bilson, an undeniable leader in the no-makeup makeup trend, is headed to Nashville. And her new character’s beauty philosophy? Well, they’ve got a lot in common.

"I'm really excited for my role on Nashville,” says Bilson. "On the show, I come in from Silicon Valley to help Highway 65 Records as their Chief Strategy Officer to take things to the next level. My character knows nothing about country music... Her beauty routine is pretty simple, just a little makeup and a pair of glasses."

But keeping it simplistic doesn’t mean the ChapStick spokesperson is free of product suggestions. Minimalism has been her specialty sine the Summer Roberts days, but her cosmetics bag is packed with nourishing and problem-solving formulas you need to try. From styling creams to lip balm, check out the Rachel Bilson-approved shopping list, along with her personal tips, below.

CHANEL LE VOLUME DE CHANEL MASCARA

"Chanel mascara—it never clumps and they make really fun colors, but my go to is black."

Comodynes Makeup Remover Towelettes

"These are great on my sensitive skin and really get the job done."

Sheila Stotts Hairbrush

"My Sheila Stotts hairbrush is my all-time favorite. It works wonders on tangles."

Murad Age Reform Perfecting Day Cream

"I have a dry complexionm so this cream really makes my skin feel hydrated."

Leonor Greyl Styling Cream for Very Dry, Thick, or Frizzy Hair

"Leonor Greyl cream for dry hair. This helps keep my frizz in check."

L'Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray

"When I have to actually style my hair, my favorite hairspray is Elnett. It works the best with my hair and it easily brushes right out."

ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint in Rose Petal

"I am loving ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint with a hint of color. I love the Rose Petal shade and sometimes mix it with the Merlot shade. They add just the right amount of color that is both flattering and natural and really keep my lips hydrated."

Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo and Conditioner

"I love the no frizz and the repair ones. They really work and smell great … and don't have sulfates or other damaging ingredients."

Honest Beauty Elevated Hydration Mist

"I love spraying it on my face after I do my makeup. It adds just enough moisture to allow the makeup to set nicely."

