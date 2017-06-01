Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth Are Obsessed With This $9 Nail Polish

If you consider Essie a staple brand in your nail arsenal, you've got that in common with Queen Elizabeth and Duchess Kate.

The famed nail brand has been in business since 1981, and according to their timeline, it's the only formula Queen Elizabeth will allow on her royal digits. In 1989, the Queen's hairstylist reached out to Essie and requested a bottle of Ballet Slippers, a pale pink neutral that still exists in their current line, and is probably sitting on your bathroom counter as you read this. It's also reportedly the only nail color Queen Elizabeth would wear.

The Essie connection among the Royals is a real thing—in 2011, Kate Middleton chose to wear Essie's Allure lacquer for her wedding to Prince William. In the time leading up to the Royal Wedding, the Duchess reportedly took makeup lessons and did her own look for the event, so we wouldn't totally be surprised if her nails were her own handiwork as well.

Allure is similar in tone to the Queen's favorite Ballet Slippers hue, but errs more on the side of white than pink. Both hues work well with just about every skin tone, and have a foundation-like effect on your digits in that they impart an even, clean finish in just two coats.

Stars—they're just like us, right? Make like Queen Elizabeth and Kate and pick up your hue of choice for $9 each over at essie.com now, that is, if you don't already have them among your colors.