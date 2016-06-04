This Badass Fragrance Was Inspired by an Episode of Breaking Bad

Mild spoilers ahead if you haven't watched every episode of Breaking Bad and constantly think about the series finale like we do, but to be fair, catch up.

File this under the most badass fragrance line in history. After viewing Breaking Bad's Face Off episode in which Walter White uses the lily of the valley to poison someone, perfumer Joseph Quartana became fascinated by the dual nature of the plant. The flower is undeniably gorgeous and often used in fragrances, but in the wrong hands (particularly Walter White's), have a very dangerous side. Quartana began researching the plant, which eventually came to show that it had roots in both Christian and Greek legend as a sign of purity and innocence. With that, the idea for his Lily of the Valley fragrance ($165; six-scents.com) was born. We'd describe the scent as your favorite white floral wearing a girl gang-appropriate leather jacket—we love how the jasmine petals and orange blossom elements initially grab your attention, but on contact with your skin, darker notes like bourbon, sandalwood, and black leather start to come through.

Quartana then started researching other poisonous plants, resulting in the creation of his Les Potions Fatales collection. Each of the 9 fragrances explore both the beautiful and deadly aspects of the botanicals, incorporating contrasting elements for an end result unlike anything else in your collection. But even the toughest scents have some heart—a portion of proceeds from the collection will benefit the American Association of Poison Control Centers. Scroll down to find out more about each of the scents, and to shop them now.