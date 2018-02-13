7 Ways to Pull Off this Season's Trendiest Eye Makeup Shade  

Erin Lukas
Feb 13, 2018

Call it the Pantone effect, but purple eyeshadow is having a moment.

Ok, aside from Ultra Violet earning bragging rights as 2018's Color of the Year, the recent influx of '80s-inspired beauty trends is also the reason so many celebrities have been accessorizing their eyelids with the statement shade on the red carpet.

But, there's nothing retro about their purple eyeshadow looks. As a color that's slightly more tame than the blue shades that are usually associated with the decade, a rich violet or soft lavender can be applied similar to how you would use your favorite khaki or taupe eyeshadow pots.

Emma Roberts's amethyst smoky eye brings out the blue and green tones in her hazel eyes, and Kerry Washington's violet tightline, which makes her brown eyes pop, are just a few ways you can incorporate the versatile shade into your rotation of eye makeup looks.

To get you inspired, we've rounded up seven celebrity-approved ways to wear purple eyeshadow now.

1 of 7 Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Ruby Rose 

Sub your silver eyeshadow for a shimmery amethyst shade. It will brighten up your usual shadow look without taking you too far out of your comfort zone. For a similar look to the actress', try sweeping Urban Decay's Eyeshadow in Tonic ($20; sephora.com) across your eyelid and along your lower lash line. 

2 of 7 George Pimentel/Getty Images

Kerry Washington 

Blink and you'll almost miss the fact that Kerry Washington's eyes were lined with violet shadow at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The actress wore the shade in a tightline along her upper and lower lash lines. Keeping the shade close to your lash line will make brown eyes pop. 

3 of 7 Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

If last year's makeup trends taught us anything, it's that matching your eye makeup to your dress is always a good idea. That's exactly what Demi Lovato did with her monochromatic lavender look at the 3rd Annual InStyle Awards.

The singer's makeup artist Jill Powell used a mix of MAKE UP FOR EVER's Aqua XL Color Paint Shadows in M-90 Matte Purple and I-80 Iridescent Pink Beige ($25 each; sephora.com) to get the right base color for the look, and Sephora's PRO Editorial Palette ($68; sephora.com) on the crease and outer corner to add dimension. On Lovato's lower lash line, the pro layered Sephora's Colorful Shadow & Liner in White ($14; sephora.com) and ColourPop's Lippie Pencil in Heart On ($5; colourpop.com). 

4 of 7 VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

Emma Roberts 

Instead of using a gold or bronze shadow for your smoky eye, reach for a sheer mauve color to use as your base. The soft color will bring out the blue and green in hazel eyes like Emma Roberts. A creamy, easy-to-blend shadow like RMS Beauty's Eye Polish in Magnetic ($28; sephora.com) will give you a similar effect. 

5 of 7 Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

Yarah Shahidi 

If your eye makeup has always only consisted of neutrals such as taupe and champagne, let Yarah Shahidi's subtle purple reverse cat eye be your gateway look into wearing bright colors. Shadidi's makeup artist Emily Cheng swept a shimmery champagne shadow across the actress' lids and accessorized it with purple winged eyeliner along her lower lash line. Cheng used Chanel's Le Crayon Precision Eye Definer in Deep Purple ($30; chanel.com) as the underliner. 

6 of 7 Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Rihanna 

We never thought we'd want to wear lavender highlighter until we saw Rihanna wearing it from her Fenty Beauty line, and now we can say the same about purple eyeshadow. The singer wore a rich metallic violet shade all over her eyelids up to the brow bone, and on her lower lash line at the 2018 Grammys. 

7 of 7 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lily Collins 

Not a fan of a statement lip? Lily Collins's violet eyeshadow is your eye makeup equivalent. The shade is bold, but not too over-the-top that you'll feel uncomfortable wearing it before 5pm on a weekday. The actress' makeup artist Vincent Oquendo took an eyeshadow like one of the shades you'll find in Lancome's Color Design 5 Pan Eyeshadow Palette in Amethyst Glam ($50; lancome-usa.com) and brushed it across her entire lid, fanning it out just above the crease. 

