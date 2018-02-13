7 Ways to Pull Off this Season's Trendiest Eye Makeup Shade  

Call it the Pantone effect, but purple eyeshadow is having a moment.

Ok, aside from Ultra Violet earning bragging rights as 2018's Color of the Year, the recent influx of '80s-inspired beauty trends is also the reason so many celebrities have been accessorizing their eyelids with the statement shade on the red carpet.

But, there's nothing retro about their purple eyeshadow looks. As a color that's slightly more tame than the blue shades that are usually associated with the decade, a rich violet or soft lavender can be applied similar to how you would use your favorite khaki or taupe eyeshadow pots.

Emma Roberts's amethyst smoky eye brings out the blue and green tones in her hazel eyes, and Kerry Washington's violet tightline, which makes her brown eyes pop, are just a few ways you can incorporate the versatile shade into your rotation of eye makeup looks.

To get you inspired, we've rounded up seven celebrity-approved ways to wear purple eyeshadow now.

