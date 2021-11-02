This Is the "Best Anti-Aging Cream Ever," According to Amazon Shoppers

Even though it seems as though one product shouldn't be able to do it all, this one comes pretty close thanks to the combination of retinol, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E. Retinol is a potent derivative of vitamin A that assists with cell turnover and exfoliation to "help with acne, brown spots, sun damage as well as fine lines, wrinkles, and textured skin," esthetician and co-founder of Glo Spa Aishe Balic previously told InStyle. "As we age, our collagen begins to break down, and [retinol] encourages collagen production. But it can also help people suffering from acne and clogged pores because it reduces oil production. Sun damage can also be brightened with retinol as well because of sped up cell turnover."