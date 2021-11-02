This Is the "Best Anti-Aging Cream Ever," According to Amazon Shoppers
By now, you've most likely heard about retinol's impressive benefits, especially how great it is for treating signs of aging, clearing breakouts, and smoothing the complexion. But there is no shortage of skincare products that incorporate the buzzy ingredient, and it can be hard to tell which ones are worth it. If you need a retinol, Amazon shoppers urge you to add this $33 formula to your routine.
Pure Biology's Retinol Moisturizer Cream makes retinol the focus. Thanks to the powerful ingredients, users find it leaves skin with a youthful and rejuvenated look. Shoppers who have tried the cream say that it "really works." One reviewer wrote, "this is the only [moisturizer] that has given me noticeable improvement. I love this stuff. After a week or maybe two I began to see a difference. And now, a month later, the results are amazing. I used to have lines above my upper lip from when I smoked. They are gone. I mean, really gone!"
Even though it seems as though one product shouldn't be able to do it all, this one comes pretty close thanks to the combination of retinol, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E. Retinol is a potent derivative of vitamin A that assists with cell turnover and exfoliation to "help with acne, brown spots, sun damage as well as fine lines, wrinkles, and textured skin," esthetician and co-founder of Glo Spa Aishe Balic previously told InStyle. "As we age, our collagen begins to break down, and [retinol] encourages collagen production. But it can also help people suffering from acne and clogged pores because it reduces oil production. Sun damage can also be brightened with retinol as well because of sped up cell turnover."
The hyaluronic acid and vitamin E in the cream leave skin moisturized and plump. In addition to hydrating, vitamin E also strengthens the skin's barrier and calms inflammation.
One shopper called the cream the "best anti-aging cream ever" and added, "I would like to say that this is the only product, and I stress the only product I've ever used in my life that actually delivered on everything it promised." "[The cream] helped fine lines around eyes significantly," another customer reported. "I found that after diligent use of this on top of my usual routine, the thin skin around my eyes was plumper and less wrinkly."
Another reviewer deemed the retinol cream "perfect" and noted, "Absorbs quickly and is light on the skin yet moisturizes effectively. I also like the pump dispenser, it keeps the product sanitary, and it doesn't clog. My 54-year-old facial skin is happy!"
