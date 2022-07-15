The Face Oil Shoppers Rely on for "Glowing and More Youthful" Skin Is Still on Sale for $15 at Amazon

It was a best-seller among InStyle readers this Prime Day.

Pura D'or Vitamin E Oil
Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still plenty of deals to check out. Even some of the most popular items from the two-day sale event are still available for steep discounts, like the certified organic Pura D'or Vitamin E Face Oil that's going for 25 percent off.

The face oil was one of the top 10 best-selling items among InStyle readers during Prime Day, and you can still get it for a marked-down price of $15. It's specifically formulated to fade scars, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and soothe and soften skin. Some of its key ingredients include jojoba oil for moisture and hydration, rosehip seed oil to treat scars and signs of aging, almond oil to calm inflammation, and of course, vitamin E to brighten skin and even out hyperpigmentation.

vitamin e oil

Shop now: $15 (Originally $20); amazon.com

For best results, the brand recommends adding four to five drops into your skincare routine every morning and night before bed. You can also mix it in with your moisturizer to avoid adding in extra steps to your regimen.

More than 4,200 Amazon shoppers have given the vitamin E oil a five-star rating. One reviewer said the formula is "super moisturizing" with "just enough thickness to absorb into your skin." A second shopper used the oil on their scars and confirmed it "lightened them up tremendously," while another shopper said the oil made their skin look "hydrated, glowing, and more youthful."

In addition to the brand's face oil, Pura D'or's Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo also earned a spot on the Prime Day best-sellers list this year. While it's no longer on sale, shoppers recommend grabbing a bottle if you want your hair to look "healthier, shiny, and strong."

PURA D'OR Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo (16oz)
Courtesy

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

Whether you want to upgrade your skincare routine, grab a new hair product, or treat yourself to both, you can't go wrong with the customer-loved options from Pura D'or.

