Shoppers Say This Castor Oil Has Made a "Huge" Difference With Hair and Brow Growth — and It's $10 Right Now
Dealing with thinning hair and noticeable hair loss can be super stressful — but Amazon shoppers have found that this affordable castor oil can help.
The Pura D'or Jamaican Black Castor Oil (JBCO) has won over 1,600 customers due to the "huge difference" they're seeing in hair and brow thickness after using it. If the brand sounds familiar, that's because it's known on Amazon for its best-selling biotin shampoo (which has the seal of approval from my 62-year-old mom, too). In addition to its biotin shampoo, the brand has a handful of nourishing oils in its lineup, like the Jamaican black castor oil, that shoppers love.
In case you're not familiar with castor oil, it contains "omega-6, omega-9, and vitamin E, which all have nourishing and hydrating factors," Dr. Marina Peredo, a NYC-based dermatologist and founder of Skinfluence, previously told InStyle. According to Bridgette Hill, a certified trichologist and inventive colorist, these fatty acids can "indirectly" help with "cultivating the necessary environment, (when properly used) to nurture and support healthy hair follicles and hair fibers."
Pura D'or's oil comes with two bonus tubes to easily apply the oil to your eyebrows and lashes. This week, you can snag the Jamaican Black Castor Oil on Amazon for 33 percent off.
Sreerupa Ganguly, the head chemist and formulator at Pura D'or, tells InStyle that the difference between Jamaican black castor oil and the traditional yellow-colored version (which Pura D'or also makes) is that it's extracted from roasted castor seeds. The ash content from the roasting process gives Jamaican black castor oil its rich brown color and thicker consistency compared to plain castor oil.
"Due to the different processing methods, the pH (alkaline) and the consistency of JBCO is higher than the traditional yellow kind," she explains. "This makes it more beneficial with its clarifying properties, as higher pH can help clarify the scalp and remove impurities that clog pores."
One customer attributed Pura D'or's oil to helping their hair grow back after contracting COVID-19, while another shopper claimed it made their hair and lashes grow "extremely fast" after using it a couple of times. People even called it their "holy grail" after seeing how effective it is — another reviewer who was experiencing major hair loss saidthey saw a difference after "one single use."
Convinced you need to add the Pura D'or Jamaican Black Castor Oil to your routine? Add it to your cart while it's still $10. Below, shop more of Pura D'or's popular oils that are on sale this week only.
