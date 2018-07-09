These Gold Patches De-Puffed My Swollen Eyes in Minutes

I wear my heart on my sleeve, and any evidence that I'm sick shows up all around my eyes. The tiniest head cold makes my eyelids puff up. The area underneath my eyes becomes swollen, and my chronic dark circles intensify with the slightest stuffiness. Rest and recovery help my eyes return to their normal size, but I like to expedite the de-puffing process whenever possible, and Wander Beauty's Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks ($25 for 6 sets; sephora.com) is my newest sick-day remedy.

The under-eye patches are designed to de-puff, soothe, and even minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in a matter of minutes.

The gold foil makes a good selfie, but it actually has a very practical purpose. It retains heat so that the serum soaked in the patch doesn't evaporate and absorbs into your skin. Then, there are two layers underneath the gold foil. One is made up of elastic so the patches don't slip and slide around on your face. Finally, the layer closest to your skin is soaked with a serum containing hydrating, soothing, and calming ingredients like jojoba seed oil, aloe leaf extract, shea butter, and lavender oil.

When I apply each serum-soaked eye mask directly under my eyes—gently tapping on the top of the mask, as one does with all eye-adjacent products—I can feel a cooling and subtly tightening sensation immediately.

What I love most about these patches, besides the fact that they calm down my puffy eyes, is that they don't budge. I apply them in the morning while I'm getting ready, making breakfast, and moving around my apartment, and they don't slide down my cheeks or peel off onto the floor. In 15 minutes, I peel them off, tap the remaining serum into my skin, and check myself out in the mirror to admire how I look noticeably more awake, the swelling significantly decreased.

So next time you come down with a cold, consider adding these gold patches to your lineup of fresh-squeezed OJ and chicken noodle soup. I'd also recommend them for run-of-the-mill puffiness, or an insatiable need to have more gold on your face, as they work great for both of those ailments, too.