What's the Deal With PRP Injections?

You down with PRP? If you want somewhat of a natural way of removing deep wrinkles and rejuvenating the face, without the use of fillers, then a round of PRP injections. PRP, short for platelet-rich plasma, is a method that has been around since the '70s, but it wasn't until the '90s that it started being used as a skin treatment. "What we do is take a small amount of your blood, and spin it in a centrifuge to separate the plasma from the red blood cells," explains New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Debra Jaliman. "Then, we activate the platelet serum and inject it into various places on the face—it can be used for so many different things, like repairing acne scars, deep lines, or for a pan-facial rejuvenation."

When the PRP serum is activated with thrombin and calcium chloride, that in turn activates the growth factors within the serum, which is what helps your skin naturally rebuild its collagen. "If you're interested in the treatment, make sure to find out whether or not the serum is activated. That's the key to a really great result," she adds.

Platelets can heal and regenerate cells in your body, so when injected into your skin, the activated serum kick-starts natural collagen production, and helps to regrow new tissue. Though it sounds similar to the Kardashian-approved Vampire Facial, PRP involves actually injecting the serum, whereas with the Vampire Facial, a pen is used to apply the serum on the skin. "Keep in mind that there is a chance of bruising and swelling, since the serum is injected. I always tell people not to do it before a big event, but it's a few days at maximum," Dr. Jaliman says. "The full results kick in within 4 to 6 weeks because the collagen is built from your own tissue."

Expect to see a smoother appearance overall, with fine lines and wrinkles almost airbrushed away. According to Jaliman, many of her clients opt for this over filler since the treatment uses your own cells. "A lot of people want something more natural and don't want to use a filler made somewhere else, so this is a good alternative," she adds.