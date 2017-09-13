The Buzziest Beauty Ingredient Is One You Haven't Heard of Yet

Time Inc Digital Studio; Courtesy (4)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 13, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Not that we're the type to overuse the word "literally," but when it comes to this skincare ingredient, it's literally what it sounds like. Propolis, also referred to as "bee glue," is created by bees to coat the exterior of the hive and is a mixture of saliva and beeswax.

Sounds gross, but it's big news for your skin, particularly if you're prone to breakouts. Propolis works wonders at fighting off bacteria and free radicals, which makes total sense if you consider that it covers the outer layer of the beehive. It can do just the same in terms of acne-triggering bacteria, and to boot, it can help to balance out oil production. Propolis also can help your skin to heal faster, meaning you'll bounce back quicker post-breakout, and it can aid in smoothing over pesky fine lines. The nourishing qualities also mean it can soothe irritated skin, and it can keep your complexion hydrated, without an oily, heavy feeling.

Here, we put together a list of the best propolis-infused moisturizers, serums, and even a hair product we're currently obsessing over.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Gisou Propolis Infused Texturizing Wave Spray

No stiff waves here—the infusion of propolis resin keeps your strands soft and touchable. 

available at Gisou $38 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Skinfood Royal Honey Propolis Essence

Between the hydrating qualities of propolis and the soothing properties from the royal jelly and black honey combo used in the mix, there isn't a complexion issue out there that this pretty little bottle can't fix. 

Skinfood $38 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Tonymoly Propolis Sheet Mask

Consider this mask your saving grace from all of the sunburn you racked up at the beach this summer. Simply apply it over clean skin, and let the mask work its soothing magic for 20 to 30 minutes. 

Tony Moly $4 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Farmacy Honey Drop Lightweight Moisturizer

Don't be fooled by the lightweight texture—this honey-rich cream is jam-packed with hyaluronic acid and antioxidants, which your skin will drink in on contact. 

Farmacy $45 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

CosRx Propolis Light Ampoule

Is your skin super-dry, but you still find yourself breaking out? A few drops of this potent serum, which we're dubbing liquid gold, just might do the trick. The antibacterial properties in propolis help kill any acne-triggering elements, while healing any dry, irritated patches. 

available at Ulta $28 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Hey Honey Walk the Walk Propolis Foot Cream

Because sandal-beaten feet need love, too. The disinfecting, hydrating qualities of propolis make it perfect for mending dry, cracked heels, and the side of essential oils certainly won't hurt. 

7 of 7 Courtesy

Benton Aloe Propolis Soothing Gel

Breakout-prone complexions will love how this lightweight cream helps keep future zits at bay, while calming down any existing activity. 

available at Soko Glam $19 SHOP NOW

