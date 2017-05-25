This Is How You Should Be Applying Your Eye Cream

If you consider eye cream the final step of your skincare routine, you may want to rethink its order in your lineup to take full advantage of its efficacy. According to Janice Tran, head of marketing and product development at Dr. Jart, your eye cream should be applied first, before moisturizer and serum as opposed to after. Don't worry—we've been doing it all wrong, too.

"The eye area is very thin and you want to make sure that the eye cream penetrates deeply into the skin to get maximum benefits, since moisturizers are usually more dense," she explains. "You want to give it a minute to absorb before moving on to moisturizer. Your eye cream is targeted to your specific eye concerns, so using that before moistruizer is important." Makes sense, and considering that the formula has a smaller molecular structure than the rest of your products, you're going to want to ensure each of those molecules make contact accordingly.

The way you apply said cream is just as important as its order. Avoid pulling or tugging motions on the delicate undereye area, and instead, pick up a small amount and dab it on with a light tapping motion. This helps your skin hold the product better. "Use your ring finger to vrey gently tap eye cream around the entire orbital bone, avoiding the waterline," Tran advises.