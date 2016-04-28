These Beauty Products Prove that Everything is Better Whipped

As with anything, there's a dark side to the #fitspo revolution. Sure, an instavideo of a bench-pressing Bella Thorne might inspire you to pump some iron in time for bikini season, but your newfound motivation could also mean having to pass on those sinful treats you love so much. (After all, a dollop of whipped cream on top of your drink of choice at Starbucks won't get you a body like Kendall Jenner's—or abs like Emily Ratajkowski's.) Beauty brands, however, are allowing you to be a bit more indulgent. Conditioners are reemerging in the form of mousses, face creams as soufflés, and body lotions as whipped creams and butters. Go ahead, dip into these guilt-free goodies. You've got our approval.