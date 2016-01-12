Find Your Favorite New Face Mask with These Single-Serve Options

If you're like most of us, you probably suffer from commitment phobia when it comes to beauty products. Putting your trust in a pricey new formula can be very difficult to do, but several brands are easing our worries by getting on board with the single-serve trend—especially in the mask department,

There's no longer a need to worry about wasting your hard-earned money on products that aren't the right fit for your skin. These one time use formulas come in handy little pods and packets that deliver instant results. Plus, the mini versions are perfect for keeping up with your beauty routine while traveling. Read on to discover 8 single-serve masks that will give your skin an instant boost at a fraction of the price.

RELATED: Celebrity Makeup Artists' Favorite Face Masks