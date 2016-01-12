Find Your Favorite New Face Mask with These Single-Serve Options

Alexis Bennett
Jan 12, 2016 @ 4:45 pm

If you're like most of us, you probably suffer from commitment phobia when it comes to beauty products. Putting your trust in a pricey new formula can be very difficult to do, but several brands are easing our worries by getting on board with the single-serve trend—especially in the mask department,

There's no longer a need to worry about wasting your hard-earned money on products that aren't the right fit for your skin. These one time use formulas come in handy little pods and packets that deliver instant results. Plus, the mini versions are perfect for keeping up with your beauty routine while traveling. Read on to discover 8 single-serve masks that will give your skin an instant boost at a fraction of the price.

Montagne Jeunesse Creamy Coconut Mask

You'll feel like you're on vacation in a tropical paradise while using this hydrating formula, which harnesses coconut water and shea butter to hydrate and smooth skin.

$2; ulta.com

Karuna Clarifying Face Mask Sheet

This citrus mask will replenish skin with it's nourishing ingredients in under 20 minutes. It also works wonders on acne prone peaux thanks to its abilities to reduce redness. 

$8; sephora.com

NÜGG De-Stress Face Mask

Save this nourishing formula to calm skin after a long stressful day. The evening primrose seed oil relaxes tired skin, while the rice protein protects from environmental damage.

$3; nuggbeauty.com

Origins Original Skin Retexturizing Mask with Rose Clay

Shrink pores and rev up the glow with this multitasking mask that boasts Mediterranean rose clay, Canadian willowherb and Persian silk tree.

$4; sephora.com

Leaders Insolution Daily Wonders Stop the Clock Anti-Aging Mask

Skip the spa and indulge in this anti-aging and moisturizing sheet mask, which minimizes the appearance of fine lines and smooths skin's texture.

$4; ulta.com

Patchology FlashMasque Leopard Facial Sheets

Who says face masks can't be fashionable? This spotted sheet offers style while also moisturizing dehydrated skin in just 5 minutes.

$8; nordstrom.com

Sephora Collection Lingzhi Eye Mask

Here's a treat that will leave tired eyes feeling and looking refreshed. The fiber filled formula helps to smooth the delicate skin around the eye to reveal a more youthful look.

$5; sephora.com

Tony Moly I'm Real Makgeolli Mask Sheet

Purify your skin with this 3-layer sheet mask, which is loaded with aloe extract.

$4; ulta.com

