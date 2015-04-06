September 2006

To anyone who has ever hesitated over a row of nail colors, Orly's new Color ID polishes ($7 each; 800-275-1111 for stores) are just what the manicurist ordered. All six shades flatter a specific skin tone (Orly chose celebrity pairings for each polish). "It's a great idea," says N.Y.C. manicurist Jin Soon Choi. "Nail color is makeup for your hands. The right shade makes them look more vibrant."
Other celebrity picks: Courteney Cox-Very Berry Jennifer Aniston-Absolutely Orchid Lucy Liu-Quintessential Crimson Halle Berry-Beyond Pink Mary J. Blige-Perfectly Plum
Goof-proof Smoky Eyes
Put down your kohl liner. Instead, N.Y.C. makeup artist Jeannia Robinette recommends using a small, fluffy brush to apply a light brown shadow all around the eye. "This gives you a sexy, slept-in look with no harsh lines."
