September 2006

1 of 2 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Perfect Polish

To anyone who has ever hesitated over a row of nail colors, Orly's new Color ID polishes ($7 each; 800-275-1111 for stores) are just what the manicurist ordered. All six shades flatter a specific skin tone (Orly chose celebrity pairings for each polish). "It's a great idea," says N.Y.C. manicurist Jin Soon Choi. "Nail color is makeup for your hands. The right shade makes them look more vibrant."



Other celebrity picks:

Courteney Cox-Very Berry

Jennifer Aniston-Absolutely Orchid

Lucy Liu-Quintessential Crimson

Halle Berry-Beyond Pink

Mary J. Blige-Perfectly Plum

