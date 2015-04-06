Rita Ora

Apr 06, 2015 @ 12:33 pm
Grammys RIta Ora
SKIN

A smooth base was key in making sure that the rest of the star's makeup went on flawlessly, so Jeung started by applying the John Masters Organics facial oil ($30; johnmasters.com) to Ora's clean skin, followed by the Teamine Eye Complex Cream ($70; revisionskincare.com for locations) and Revision Skincare's Intellishade Broad-Spectrum SPF 45 Original ($52; revisionskincare.com for locations).

Grammys RIta Ora
Face

To give Ora an almost-airbrushed effect, Jeung applied the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation in 7.5 ($60; giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com) all over, touching up any areas with Cle de Peau's concealer in Honey ($70; nordstrom.com). A dusting of Chanel's Transluent Loose Powder in 30 Naturel ($52; chanel.com) set the look.

Grammys Rita Ora
EYES

"We decided to pick up a similar color to her Lanvin dress for the eyes, making the smokey amethyst jewel color the focus," said Jeung, who began by framing the star's brows with Anastasia's Brow Wiz in Brunette ($21; anastasia.net). After highlighting the brow bone with Jouer's Powder Shadow in Pecan ($20; jouercosmetics.com), she used the Sephora Jumbo Waterproof Eye Pencil in Purple Matte ($14; sephora.com) along Ora's upper and lower lash lines, layered Chanel's Duo in Orient Express ($42; chanel.com) on top, adding the burgundy hue from the Dior palette in Stylish Move ($60; nordstrom.com) into the crease. The Cargo Swimmables Eye Pencil in Pfeiffer Beach ($18; cargocosmetics.com) was added to the star's waterline, and a few sweeps of Rimmel Scandal Eyes Retro Glam Mascara in black ($6; ulta.com) finished the look.

Grammys RIta Ora
LIPS

Jeung created the perfect nude lip by first lining Ora's pout with the Make Up For Ever Aqua Lip Pencil in 1C ($19; sephora.com), then layered the Lipstick Queen Velvet Rope product in Star System ($50; lipstickqueen.com) on top. "It's a luxurious matte lipstick with gorgeous packaging," she said.

Grammys RIta Ora
CHEEKS

The Cargo Beach Blush in Sunset Beach ($30; cargocosmetics.com) gave Ora's complexion a lit-from-within flush.

Grammys Rita Ora
BODY

Before donning her ultra-shiny Lanvin number, a layer of Pure Fiji Body Butter in Coconut ($36; purefiji.com) all over provided a boost of hydration, accompanied by a fragrant tropical scent.

Plus, check out Ora's playful Grammys manicure.

