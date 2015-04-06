"We decided to pick up a similar color to her Lanvin dress for the eyes, making the smokey amethyst jewel color the focus," said Jeung, who began by framing the star's brows with Anastasia's Brow Wiz in Brunette ($21; anastasia.net). After highlighting the brow bone with Jouer's Powder Shadow in Pecan ($20; jouercosmetics.com), she used the Sephora Jumbo Waterproof Eye Pencil in Purple Matte ($14; sephora.com) along Ora's upper and lower lash lines, layered Chanel's Duo in Orient Express ($42; chanel.com) on top, adding the burgundy hue from the Dior palette in Stylish Move ($60; nordstrom.com) into the crease. The Cargo Swimmables Eye Pencil in Pfeiffer Beach ($18; cargocosmetics.com) was added to the star's waterline, and a few sweeps of Rimmel Scandal Eyes Retro Glam Mascara in black ($6; ulta.com) finished the look.