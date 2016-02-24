10 Beauty Products You Can Replace with Coconut Oil

It's no secret that coconut oil has become a must-have in any beauty enthusiast's regimen. Not only does the essential oil taste great, it also provides several benefits for healthy hair, skin, and nails.

We're fans of Carrington Farms Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, because it's available in single serve packets ($9; carringtonfarms.com). If you're eager to reap all of the advantages from the multi-tasking pomade, keep reading to discover 10 products that you can get rid of and sub the oil in.

1 of 10 Getty Images

Highlighter

Instead of investing in pricey shimmers, you can obtain a naturally subtle glow by swiping a small amount of coconut oil just above your blush.

2 of 10 Getty Images

Frizz Serum

Nix unruly frizz by placing a dime-size amount into the palm of your hands, rub them together, then smooth over tresses to keep flyaways tamed.

3 of 10 Getty Images

Mouthwash

Swish a tablespoon of the pomade in your mouth for 20 minutes (yes, minutes!) as soon as you rise every morning for a deep clean between each tooth and to combat toxins.

4 of 10 Getty Images

Cuticle Oil

Get salon results at home by nourishing dehydrated cuticles with a drop of the pomade on each finger.

5 of 10 Getty Images

Shaving Cream

Wash your skin with warm water to achieve the closest shave possible. Then rub coconut oil all over your legs and remove hair with a sharp razor to reveal smooth touchable skin. 

6 of 10 Getty Images

Makeup Remover

A few drops on a cotton ball will dissolve tough-to-remove mascara and will even lift stubborn red lipstick stains.

7 of 10 Getty Images

Moisturizer

There's no need for lotion when you have a bottle of coconut oil on hand. Apply a few layers onto damp skin after showering to lock in moisture and keep things smooth.

8 of 10 Getty Images

Deep Conditioner

Before shampooing strands, spread the pomade throughout your hair for a pre-shampoo treatment that will penetrate the hair's shaft.

9 of 10 Getty Images

Wrinkle Cream

Not even those annoying little crow's feet lines at the outer corners of your eyes can stand up to the nourishing benefits of coconut oil. A few swipes every evening is the perfect way to prevent the fine lines.

10 of 10 Getty Images

Lip Balm

Kick cracked, dry lips to the curb by tossing your usual lip balm and smoothing coconut oil over a parched pout.

