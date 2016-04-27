The Reason You Should Make Your Next Clarins Purchase This Week

If you've been itching to replace your Double Serum, now's the time: Through May 8th, Clarins is partnering with FEED on a mission to provide 1,200,000 meals to hungry children around the world.

Here's how it works: With your purchase of $75 or more in Clarins products, you'll receive a complimentary gift with purchase, which represents ten meals. Depending on where you shop—be it Clarinsusa.com, Macy's, or other department stores stocking the brand—the GWP will take the form of a FEED-branded makeup bag filled with a variety of deluxe samples. The department store-version shown above contains eight mini versions of best-sellers like the brand's Beauty Flash Balm ($47; clarinsusa.com) and HydraQuench Cream-Mask ($36; clarinsusa.com).

So, for a GWP that'll do more than just replenish your travel-size beauty collection, get thee to your nearest Clarins counter—stat.