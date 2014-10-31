Is It Life-Changing? The Beauty Editors Weigh In On Clinique Smart Custom-Repair Serum

The Product: Clinique Smart Custom-Repair Serum

The Claim: Our smart serum understands the particular needs of your skin, providing custom repair for the damage you see and the damage you don't. For all ages, all ethnicities.

Selene Milano, InStyle

Like all the cool kids of my generation, my first foray into skincare was the Clinique 3-Step System. It made me feel grown up and glamorous and I was convinced it made my skin glow. Fast-forward many (!) decades and Clinique is still transforming my complexion. I love that the technology in their Custom Repair Serum covers all the bases. In a time when anti-aging products are so incredibly niche—from brightening to lifting and smoothing—this really does it all and focuses in particular on what your skin needs on any given day. It's lightweight and actually feels immediately moisturizing where a lot of formulas can leave skin feeling taut but dehydrated. I think this is definitely a purchase for someone with already aging skin. It might be a bit aggressive to use as a preventative measure. While the price is by no means cheap, at under $60 it's less than half the cost of many big brand serums.

Holly Carter, StyleWatch

I have been excited about this product since the press preview a few months ago. A psychic serum that's customized to my skin needs? What?!! Sold.While it may not actually claim to be clairvoyant, Clinique Smart Custom-Repair Serum certainly is high-tech and pretty omniscient. It's formulated with ingredients that specifically target what your complexion needs whether you want to hydrate, even your skin tone, brighten or minimize fine lines. If your skin doesn't need certain ingredients then they stay on call, so to speak. Great for all skin types, it's basically a foolproof, multi-tasking complexion perfector. Love that. The consistency of the serum is nice and light and worked well under my moisturizer. Although I haven't been using it for a long time (I like to use something for a couple of months to see optimal effects), I do notice that my skin feels softer and is a bit more radiant. It's very smart indeed.

Ilana Blitzer, All You

I get where Clinique was going with this product. The iPhone 6 of skincare. A serum that could be all things to all people. They say it's made for all ages, skin types, and ethnicities, and whether you've got fine lines, deep wrinkles, dullness, or an uneven tone, it will zero in on your damage and target just that (the ingredients your skin doesn't need simply stay on call and aren't used). In theory, I love it. A serum that can read my skin's mind? Heck, yeah, that sounds good. But truth be told, I'm just not sure one serum really can fit all. Yes, the texture is nice (a plush creamy feel) and my skin looked soft and smooth after applying, but I didn't notice any extra glowiness or line-fading. What I have noticed, though, are some tiny forehead bumps that look like minor irritation. To be fair, I haven't used it for the full 12 weeks. My plan is to take a few days off and see if my forehead clears up, then give it another shot.

Pamela Edwards Christiani, Essence

I did a little extra research on this one and discovered that it has some of the same ingredients as Clinique's Even Better Clinical Dark Spot Corrector, a personal favorite, due to my issues with hyperpigmentation. I like the idea of a product that addresses this concern, in addition to all my other anti-aging issues like sun damage and loss of elasticity (I need it all!). It's been only a couple of weeks now, but so far I'm thrilled with how my skin feels. The serum is lightweight and disappears into the skin. It also doubles as a primer, so it holds makeup on longer. I can't say that my dark spots are completely gone quite yet, but I think they're headed in the right direction.

Tia Williams, Shake Your Beauty

I enjoy custom things. I like getting my jeans tailored, I like mixing lipsticks together to make the perfect color, and I like building my own burrito bowl at Chipotle. Personalized things always win! Needless to say, I fell out of my chair when I tried Clinique Smart Custom Repair Serum, which adjusts to suit the needs of whoever's using it. This high-tech anti-aging serum actually targets your skin's specific issues—whether it's fine lines, loose skin, rough texture, hyperpigmentation, or dullness. I struggle with the last (it's totally because I don't drink enough water; bad beauty writer), and after a month of twice-daily use, my skin's as glowy as North West's. Applause!