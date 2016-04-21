This Product Is Gonna Let Fine-Haired Girls Join the "NoPoo" Club

I've always wanted cleansing conditioners to work for me. But, quite frankly, since I have fine hair, the vast majority of them don't. Most of the time they are far too heavy, and I end up with flat, lifeless hair that gets dirty super fast. Which kind of defeats the point, am I right? That is until I met the Shu Uemura Art of Hair Essence Absolue Nourishing Cleansing Milk. It's light enough that it works with my hair texture, but it gives my processed hair all of the love and care it deserves from a conditioning cleanse. To find out why it's just that special, I reached out to Dale Moriarety, the manager of education at Shu Uemura Art of Hair, read on to find out what he had to say!

What’s it Called:

Shu Uemura Art of Hair Essence Absolue Nourishing Cleansing Milk

How Much Will It Set You Back?

That super cute Zara Collection dress you've been eyeing.... or $58.00

What Makes It Special:

This unique cleansing conditioner features high-grade, yet gentle, cleansing agents, cationic and amphoteric surfactants, so it wraps the hair fiber with a subtle lather that gently smooths away impurities and provides soft cleansing to both the hair and scalp. It is formulated with Shu Art of Hair’s iconic camellia oil to provide intense nutrition and moisture, so it helps maintain the lipid balance of the fiber without weighing down the hair and can be used on all hair types and textures, even fine hair. It’s also paraben, silicone, detergent, and sulfate-free.

Who’s It For?

It’s a great alternative for women who have dry hair or are concerned about the effects of washing their hair every day. It’s also great for color treated and chemically treated hair since it’s gentle yet nourishing, Since it’s paraben, silicone, sulfate and detergent free, it’s also great for anyone seeking out more natural products.

When to Use It:

You can use it as a “cleanse” in between washes or once a week in place of your regular shampoo and conditioner regimen.

What It Feels Like:

It has a silky, creamy, milk-like texture with a very subtle lather and a really lightweight feel.

What It Smells Like:

It features Shu Art of Hair’s beloved Essence Absolue fragrance, “Camella Petal.” So, basically, it smells like heaven.

What the Experts Are Saying:

Says, Dale Moriarty, "This is a great option for women who typically shy away from cleansing conditioners because they think they’re only for those with really thick, course hair. The formula is unique because it utilizes camellia oil to nourish and moisturize, which is rich in essential lipids but does not weight down even very fine hair. This product really does it all — gently cleanses and conditions in one step, tames frizz, deeply moisturizes without weighing hair down, enhances body, and adds softness and shine."