Allow your inner princess side to shine through with a feminine braided crown for a soft, majestic look. Pair with a bright berry kiss, like Aveda’s nourish-mint™ smoothing lip color in magenta berry, for a heart-melting duo fit for royalty. Want to try out this look for yourself? Keep clicking for quick & easy how-to tips.
Twist & Shout: How To Get The Look
For a look that lasts, start with day-old hair and separate into two low pigtails. Simply braid each pigtail and pull one braid up over your head and bobby-pin it an inch back from your hairline. Repeat on the opposite side. Voilà!
Let your beauty routine come a bit undone in the best of ways. Show off your natural glow with controlled windswept hair and luminous skin for a beautiful bohemian look. Keep clicking for more tips on how to get this look for yourself!
Effortlessly Flawless: How To Get The Look
Celebrity hairstylist and Aveda Global Artistic Director for Textured Hair, Tippi Shorter, says, “Ditch the hairdryer and reach for a texturing spray, like Aveda’s pure abundance™ style prep, to separate and loosen up your waves. Touch up a few pieces with a curling iron for a cohesive look.” Complement with an illuminating moisturizer and a pale pink gloss for picture-perfect, radiant skin.
1 of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4
Twist & Shout: Feminine Braids + Magenta Lips
Allow your inner princess side to shine through with a feminine braided crown for a soft, majestic look. Pair with a bright berry kiss, like Aveda’s nourish-mint™ smoothing lip color in magenta berry, for a heart-melting duo fit for royalty. Want to try out this look for yourself? Keep clicking for quick & easy how-to tips.
Advertisement
2 of 4
Twist & Shout: How To Get The Look
For a look that lasts, start with day-old hair and separate into two low pigtails. Simply braid each pigtail and pull one braid up over your head and bobby-pin it an inch back from your hairline. Repeat on the opposite side. Voilà!
Let your beauty routine come a bit undone in the best of ways. Show off your natural glow with controlled windswept hair and luminous skin for a beautiful bohemian look. Keep clicking for more tips on how to get this look for yourself!
Advertisement
4 of 4
Effortlessly Flawless: How To Get The Look
Celebrity hairstylist and Aveda Global Artistic Director for Textured Hair, Tippi Shorter, says, “Ditch the hairdryer and reach for a texturing spray, like Aveda’s pure abundance™ style prep, to separate and loosen up your waves. Touch up a few pieces with a curling iron for a cohesive look.” Complement with an illuminating moisturizer and a pale pink gloss for picture-perfect, radiant skin.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.