Remain Neutral: The Best Nude Shadows, Lipsticks, and Bronzers for Every Skin Tone

Walk down any drugstore aisle or browse any beauty counter and you might be seeing nude-- as in flesh-toned lipsticks and neutral shadow palettes of course. Sure, there are seemingly endlessly different versions of neutral shades, and sometimes finding the perfect tone is a real trial. Nailing that "no makeup" look requires figuring out shades that not only complement your skin tone but also create dimension, without being as obvious as a statement red lip. Case in point: the rose-tinted neutrals Kerry Washington wore to the 2015 Oscars. If you have a medium-deep complexion with cool undertones like the star, follow in her lead and play up the pink hints in your skin. Her makeup artist Carola Gonzalez did just that, using the cool plum shadows in Neutrogena's Cocoa Mauve palette ($10; neutrogena.com) to create a shimmery nude eye, which was topped off with an ample sweep of liquid liner and a few generous coats of mascara. She then used the Neutrogena Blush & Bronzer Duo in Raisin Glow ($12; neutrogena.com) for a believable flush. A petal lip served as the final touch. After lining Washington's pout with a pink lip liner---we love Tarte's one-size-fits-all version ($18; tartecosmetics.com)---she swept Neutrogena's MoistureSmooth Color Stick in Juicy Peach ($9; neutrogena.com) over the top.

Looking for your own neutral makeup picks? We put together a comprehensive guide on finding the most-flattering neutrals to complement your complexion. Click through our gallery to find out your perfect match of nude eye shadow, lipstick, blush, and more!

