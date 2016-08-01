Breaking: Max Factor Is Launching in the U.S. 

Have you guys heard the miraculous news? Well, if you haven't, I am pleased to have the honor of telling you. What is this amazing news? Max Factor is coming to the U.S. for a limited time with a capsule collection. Yep, told you it was breaking.

Word on the street is that said capsule collection will include Max Factor's Masterpiece Max Mascara, Masterpiece High Precision Liquid Eye Liner, and two Dynamic Mac Factor lipstick shades.

In case you didn't know, Pat McGrath is the creative director of this internationally lauded brand, so obviously the products they're bringing stateside will be amazing. She is the woman behind the Skin Fetish highlighter...

Specifically, it seems that it's going to be everything you need to get a classic look with a modern twist—AKA a sexy nude lip paired with a timeless cat eye.

Starting today, the liquid liner, lipstick, and mascara will be available to nationwide at mass-market, drugstore, food, and ecommerce retailers.

Turns out Mondays maybe aren't so bad after all.