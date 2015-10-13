In Need of a "Me Moment"? Treat Yourself to One of These Luxe Beauty Products

Samantha Faragalli
Oct 13, 2015 @ 6:00 pm

With our hectic schedules and busy lives, scheduling time for you can be a difficult task. But thanks to the myriad of luxe beauty products on the market, treating yourself to a little “me time” is about to get a whole lot easier. Fill your makeup bag with a gorgeous red Louboutin lipstick, or a detailed dynamic duo eye shadow courtesy of Gucci. For an at-home facial totally worth the splurge, opt for the renowned Crème de La Mer. For even more fancy must-haves to add to your daily regimen, scroll through our gallery below.  

Gucci Magnetic Color Shadow Duo

This luxe eyeshadow duo comes in a plethora of bold, vibrant colors. The best part? The lavish Gucci symbol is embedded on each shadow, adding a little glamor to even just a glance. $49; gucci.com

Christian Louboutin Rouge Louboutin Silky Satin Lip Colour

Inspired by Louboutin’s famous red soles, this gorgeous lipstick is packaged in a black bullet-shaped tube, topped with a silver and gold crown and finished off with a delicate ribbon so you can wear your prized shade around your neck at all times. $90; nordstrom.com

Crème de La Mer

This skin care essential works to firm the skin while minimizing fine lines and wrinkles in the process. Gently press the lightweight, hydrating formula into the face to rejuvenate and enhance skin's complexion. $310; cremedelamer.com

Cartier Fragrance Must Gold Eau de Parfum

This new fragrance takes elegance to a whole new level. In fact, the gorgeous gold top and decorative ridges are a theme throughout the entire Must de Cartier collection. $150; neimanmarcus.com

Fresh Seaberry Skin Nutrition Booster

This hydrating and rejuvenating oil is the perfect addition to any face or eye cream. Simply add a drop or two into your prized formula to nourish the skin and give it a much-needed boost of antioxidants for a healthier-looking glow. $45; fresh.com

Dior Addict Lipstick

Not only does this lipstick offer long-lasting color, it also moisturizes the lips while granting a shiny, luscious pout. Suddenly, your trip to the drugstore just got a whole lot more glam. $35; dior.com

Tom Ford Complexion Enhancing Primer

This formula grants a flawless and smooth complexion before applying any makeup. To help brighten the skin and minimize signs of fatigue, apply this primer generously pre-foundation. $74; tomford.com

Chanel Le Lift Masque De Massage

This creamy formula blends to immediately smooth wrinkles, tone, and firm the skin. $100; chanel.com

Hourglass Cosmetics No. 28 Lip Treatment Oil

Combined with essential oils, this anti-aging lip treatment works to heal chapping, soothe dryness, and boost volume and softness for a smooth, delicate pout. $42; nordstrom.com

