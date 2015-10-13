In Need of a "Me Moment"? Treat Yourself to One of These Luxe Beauty Products

With our hectic schedules and busy lives, scheduling time for you can be a difficult task. But thanks to the myriad of luxe beauty products on the market, treating yourself to a little “me time” is about to get a whole lot easier. Fill your makeup bag with a gorgeous red Louboutin lipstick, or a detailed dynamic duo eye shadow courtesy of Gucci. For an at-home facial totally worth the splurge, opt for the renowned Crème de La Mer. For even more fancy must-haves to add to your daily regimen, scroll through our gallery below.