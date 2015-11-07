8 Lip Products That Are Perfect If You Hate Wearing Lipstick

Believe it or not, there are many of us out there who just plain hate wearing lipstick. From chalky formulas, having to reapply it throughout the day, and its taste, it’s easy to forego lipstick as part of your daily beauty routines.

But, that doesn’t mean you have to be stuck with colorless lips. There are a number of options in a range of shades and a variety of intensities without any of the drawbacks that turn you away from traditional bullets. We’ve done the work for you by rounding up eight lip products for you to try that don't feel lipstick-y at all (pun intended). We’re willing to bet your lips won’t be bare for much longer.

Maybelline New York Lip Studio Color Blur

This formula ($9; ulta.com) gives you the matte look of a lipstick, but feels smooth and weightless on your lips. Unlike traditional bullets, the handy smudger gives you the option of wearing a bold or softer, lived-in look. 

NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil

NARS’ pencil ($26; narscosmetics.com) has the staying power of a matte lipstick, minus the chalkiness of longwearing lipsticks. Its creamy formula is a breeze to swipe on, and Never Say Never is a solid everyday berry shade that’s practically universal: it's flattering on a wide range of skin tones.

Benefit Benebalm Hydrating Lip Balm

If you’re looking for a hydrating product that looks like your natural lips, only better, Benefit’s Benebalm ($18; benefitcosmetics.com), is your best bet. Intense hydrators mango butter and sodium hyaluronate keeps lips smooth, and a rose tint adds a touch of color. 

Clinique Almost Lipstick

Clinique’s Almost Lipstick ($17; sephora.com) is the one-size-fits all of lipsticks. Not quite a balm, and not quite a full-fledged lipstick, the transparent, lightweight formula fuses with the tone of your lips for a look that’s uniquely yours.

Tarte Lip Surgence Skintuitive Lip Tint 

Plum lipstick is a fall trend nearly every year, but testing out the rich hue can be intimidating, even for veteran lipstick-wearers. Tarte’s lip tint ($24; tartecosmetics.com) is a gentle way to dip into plummy waters. Besides, it's got a win-me-over trio: The finish is just slightly glossy, the color approachable, and the formula hydrating.

Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Lip Tar/RTW

A red lip will probably always be a powerful, eye-catching look (see: Taylor Swift), but for some of us, the vibrant hue is exactly where the risk is. Who wants midday feathering cherry lips or a crimson smudge on their teeth? That's why for red lip rookies, this long-lasting formula by Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics ($15; occmakeup.com) is the jam. It's long-lasting and the finish is nothing short of jaw-dropping.

New York Color Smooch-Proof 16HR Lip Stain

A marker-like tip makes drawing this stain ($4; Kmart.com) on your lips as effortless as the peachy-pink shade appears on your pout. Not to mention the non-sticky formula will last from your desk to dinner.

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture – Vernis a Levres’ Glossy Stain

If you love a glossy lip but abhor stickiness, Yves Saint Laurent’s Glossy Stain ($36; nordstrom.com) is the lip product of your dreams. A gloss, stain, and lipstick all in one, it delivers high shine and long-lasting color that’s weightless all-day. 

