8 Lip Products That Are Perfect If You Hate Wearing Lipstick

Believe it or not, there are many of us out there who just plain hate wearing lipstick. From chalky formulas, having to reapply it throughout the day, and its taste, it’s easy to forego lipstick as part of your daily beauty routines.

But, that doesn’t mean you have to be stuck with colorless lips. There are a number of options in a range of shades and a variety of intensities without any of the drawbacks that turn you away from traditional bullets. We’ve done the work for you by rounding up eight lip products for you to try that don't feel lipstick-y at all (pun intended). We’re willing to bet your lips won’t be bare for much longer.