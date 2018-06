While we’re all for the warm weather, we’re not exactly fond of the makeup meltdowns that come with it. And with the height of summer just around the corner, now's the time to figure out what we could do without. That’s why we compiled a guide, complete with every skin and makeup essential, so you can still look fresh and put together on even the steamiest of days. Our theme? Lighten up, of course!

First things first: you’ll want to adjust your moisturizer. Chances are the formula that kept your complexion soft and supple during the winter months will feel a tad too heavy in the scorching temps. Consider swapping it for a lightweight serum that offers loads of hydration and a shine-free finish like Chanel's Hydra Beauty Micro Serum (above, $110; nordstrom.com).

From airy fragrances to non-sticky lipsticks, click through our gallery for all the ways to switch up your beauty routine for summer.

PHOTOS: How to Lighten Up Your Beauty Routine for Summer