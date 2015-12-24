The 10 Blockbuster Korean Beauty Trends of 2015

Courtesy
Lyndsay Green
Dec 24, 2015 @ 8:30 am

Ever since BB creams became a staple on our vanity it seems the demand for Korean beauty products has skyrocketed. And while products like sheet masks and cleansing oils have become commonplace, it turns out these skin-perfectors barely scratch the surface of the skincare and makeup treasures the Korean beauty market holds. Whether you're after a more luminous glow or the sharpest cat eye (that doesn't budge!), these innovative formulas will make all of your beauty dreams come true.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Lindsay Han Ra Bong Modeling Mask

 For instantly improved skin in just 15-minutes, this rubber mask works like a mini science experiment; mix a bit of water into the powdery formula to transform it into a Silly Putty-like texture that you brush onto your skin. While you wait, collagen and nutrient-rich plant extracts are absorbed into your skin to plump it up and give you a dewy glow.

$6; glowrecipe.com

2 of 10 Courtesy

Laneige BB Cushion

Like a souped-up version of a BB cream, this cushion compact contains SPF 50 for superior sun protection, plus mineral water for a more hydrated complexion. The press-on sponge applicator and mirrored compact make it easier for on-the-go touch ups, too.

$34; target.com

3 of 10 Courtesy

3 Concept Eyes Bright Beam Stick

Master the lit-from-within glow in one swipe thanks to this retractable shimmering stick that lets you add a soft highlight along your cheekbones, brow bones, bridge of the nose and cupid's bow by simple drawing right on and blending in with your fingertips.

$18; en.stylenanda.com

4 of 10 Courtesy

Blithe Crystal Iceplant Pressed Serum

A serum and moisturizer in one, this gel-like formula provides intense hydration thanks to ingredients like olive and argan oil that make it rich enough for the drying winter weather. But its star ingredient, ice plant extract, hits skin with a cooling burst of hydration that minimizes pores and won't make skin greasy, making it just as welcome in the heat of the summer.

$49; glowrecipe.com

5 of 10 Courtesy

Touch In Sol Stretchex Stretch Lash Effect Mascara

Short lashes turn instantly lengthened and defined with a wave of this curled wand. While you can wear the product on its own, it works even better when used as a base and paired with your favorite volumizing mascara over top for lashes that will rival any set of falsies.

$22; sephora.com

6 of 10 Courtesy

Shara Shara Berry Bomb All-in-One Ampoule

If you're not familiar with ampoules, allow us to introduce you to this supercharged, serum-like skincare product that's packed with antioxidant-rich and moisturizing extracts. While usually intended to be used once weekly (or when your skin is shouting for a little extra attention), this one from Shara Shara was designed to be patted onto your face and neck, daily, after cleansing—plus the raspberry, strawberry, grape, blueberry and blackberry combo means it smells just as good as it sounds.

$40; glowrecipe.com

7 of 10 Courtesy

Clio Waterproof Pen Liner in Kill Black

The slim, felt tip applicator lets you draw beyond precise liner that hugs your lashline or build up a thicker cat eye look with ease. The crisp black waterproof formula won't smudge, crack or flake, but it can easily be swiped away with a bit of makeup remover.

$20; sokoglam.com

8 of 10 Courtesy

Tony Moly Delight Tint Crayon

Matte or satin, we've become obsessed with lip crayons for their liner and color in one easy application. These brightly packaged options from Tony Moly come in your classic red and pink shades, plus neon orange and lime green options that are more popular with the K-beauty set.

$12; tonymolyus.com

9 of 10 Courtesy

Chosungah 22 Dong Gong Minn Jello Color Eyeshadow Palette

This palette houses all of our favorite neutral shades in matte and pearl finishes, with a unique gel-like texture that sets on lids without creasing. And they can even glide right on with your fingertips.

$39; sephora.com

10 of 10 Courtesy

Missha Cell Renew Snail Cream

It may seem a little icky, but dermatologists say that the snail mucin in this cream is an excellent anti-ager thanks to hyaluronic acid and peptides that stimulate your skin's elastin and collagen production.

$32 (originally $45); sokoglam.com

