The 10 Blockbuster Korean Beauty Trends of 2015

If you're not familiar with ampoules, allow us to introduce you to this supercharged, serum-like skincare product that's packed with antioxidant-rich and moisturizing extracts. While usually intended to be used once weekly (or when your skin is shouting for a little extra attention), this one from Shara Shara was designed to be patted onto your face and neck, daily, after cleansing—plus the raspberry, strawberry, grape, blueberry and blackberry combo means it smells just as good as it sounds.

$40; glowrecipe.com