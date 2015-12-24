The 10 Blockbuster Korean Beauty Trends of 2015

Courtesy
Ever since BB creams became a staple on our vanity it seems the demand for Korean beauty products has skyrocketed. And while products like sheet masks and cleansing oils have become commonplace, it turns out these skin-perfectors barely scratch the surface of the skincare and makeup treasures the Korean beauty market holds. Whether you're after a more luminous glow or the sharpest cat eye (that doesn't budge!), these innovative formulas will make all of your beauty dreams come true.
