Every Single Beauty Product Khloe Kardashian Uses IRL

To call me Kardashian crazy krazy, would be perhaps the understatement of the century. Why am I so obsessed you ask? Well, you'd have to talk to my therapist about that one.

I've already tried Kim Kardashian's hair routine, Kylie Jenner's lip liner habit, and marveled over Kendall Jenner's latest fashion campaign. And now, thanks to Into the Gloss, I can buy every single beauty product that Khloe Kardashian uses—and finally be inducted into the famous family's blood line, where I belong. Can someone get Kris Jenner on the phone? I'm in need of a Momager, ASAP.

To keep things simple for you, I made a list below of the mainstay products in Khloe's bathroom (and I'd be lying if I said I didn't already put them in my online shopping cart).

Primer: Giorgio Armani Light Master Primer

Foundation: Chanel Vitalumière Aqua in 60 Beige or Joe Blasco Ultrabase Foundation

Powder: Urban Decay Naked Illuminated Powder in Aura or the Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed in Champagne Gold

Sunscreen: Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen

Nude lipstick: Tom Ford Lipstickin Sable Smoke and Spanish Pink

Lip Pencil: Make Up For Ever Aqua Lip Waterproof Lipliner Pencils

Eyeliner: Charlotte Tilbury Colour Chameleon in Bronzed Garnet

Mascara: Lancôme Définicils

Dry shampoo: Pssst! Instant Dry Shampoo Spray

Texturizing spray: Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

Dry conditioner: Kardashian Beauty Take 2 Dry Conditioner

Cleanser, for breakouts: Kiehl's Blue Herbal Gel Cleanser

Cleanser, for sensitive skin: Dr. Christie Kidd

Makeup remover: baby oil or coconut oil

Moisturizer: La Mer's Crème de La Meror Bio-Oil Specialist Moisturizer

For cellulite: Mama Mio Shrink to Fit Cellulite Smoother

For firmness: Mama Mio Pregnancy Boob Tube