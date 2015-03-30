Every Single Beauty Product Khloe Kardashian Uses IRL

To call me Kardashian
crazy krazy, would be perhaps the understatement of the century. Why am I so obsessed you ask? Well, you'd have to talk to my therapist about that one.
I've already tried Kim Kardashian's hair routine, Kylie Jenner's lip liner habit, and marveled over Kendall Jenner's latest fashion campaign. And now, thanks to Into the Gloss, I can buy every single beauty product that Khloe Kardashian uses—and finally be inducted into the famous family's blood line, where I belong. Can someone get Kris Jenner on the phone? I'm in need of a Momager, ASAP.
To keep things simple for you, I made a list below of the mainstay products in Khloe's bathroom (and I'd be lying if I said I didn't already put them in my online shopping cart).
Primer: Giorgio Armani Light Master Primer
Foundation: Chanel Vitalumière Aqua in 60 Beige or Joe Blasco Ultrabase Foundation
Powder: Urban Decay Naked Illuminated Powder in Aura or the Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed in Champagne Gold
Sunscreen: Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen
Nude lipstick: Tom Ford Lipstickin Sable Smoke and Spanish Pink
Lip Pencil: Make Up For Ever Aqua Lip Waterproof Lipliner Pencils
Eyeliner: Charlotte Tilbury Colour Chameleon in Bronzed Garnet
Mascara: Lancôme Définicils
Dry shampoo: Pssst! Instant Dry Shampoo Spray
Texturizing spray: Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
Dry conditioner: Kardashian Beauty Take 2 Dry Conditioner
Cleanser, for breakouts: Kiehl's Blue Herbal Gel Cleanser
Cleanser, for sensitive skin: Dr. Christie Kidd
Makeup remover: baby oil or coconut oil
Moisturizer: La Mer's Crème de La Meror Bio-Oil Specialist Moisturizer
For cellulite: Mama Mio Shrink to Fit Cellulite Smoother
For firmness: Mama Mio Pregnancy Boob Tube