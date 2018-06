In Your Bag

10 of 14 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Ivanka Trump’s Armani Bag

Inside her bold purple crocodile bag by Giorgio Armani, the brainy beauty totes a few everyday essentials-like a leather-trimmed Hermaes keychain, her well-worn passport (she's sent it in twice to have additional pages added) and a good book-in this case Burr, a historical novel by Gore Vidal. "I don't like to waste time reading trash. I saw a documentary on the author and picked this up; I'm loving it!" says Trump. Last but not least, she can't leave home without her coveted Chanel lip gloss. "My lips are always chapped-probably from all my yapping-so I'm addicted to lip balms and glosses. I have, like, six in my bag-in similar colors. I just reach in and grab one."