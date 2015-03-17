The Prettiest Green Nail Polishes for St. Patrick's Day

Marianne Mychaskiw
Mar 17, 2015 @ 10:46 am

Rather than a pair of shamrock-shaped sunglasses, we're taking a more subtle route this St. Patrick's Day, with a green thumb---as well as a green pointer, pinky, ring, and middle finger, for that matter. In the spirit of the holiday, we put together a list of our 10 favorite nail lacquers to give your St. Paddy's Day look an extra-lucky twist, even if you don't plan to go all out with the 50 shades of green. With colors ranging from deep hunter to pale mint, they make a less-aggressive style statement than an oversized leprechaun hat, and there's a shade to match just about any piece in your wardrobe. Click through our gallery to shop each option now!

1 of 10 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Nail Lacquer in Sally

$18; sephora.com.

2 of 10 Courtesy

Butter London Nail Lacquer in British Racing Green

$15; butterlondon.com.

3 of 10 Courtesy

Nails Inc Alexa Nail Polish in Camo

$15; nordstrom.com.

4 of 10 Courtesy

China Glaze in Trip of a Lime-Time

$8; ulta.com.

5 of 10 Courtesy

Rescue Beauty Nail Polish in Oliveto

$20; rescuebeauty.com.

6 of 10 Courtesy

OPI Nail Polish in That's Hula-rious

$10; ulta.com.

7 of 10 Courtesy

Formula X for Sephora in High Frequency

$11; sephora.com.

8 of 10 Courtesy

Jin Soon Nail Color in Tila

$18; jinsoon.com

9 of 10 Courtesy

Whim Nail Lacquer in Mojito Mint

$10; ulta.com.

10 of 10 Courtesy

Ciate Mini Paint Pot in Apple & Custard

$8; sephora.com.

