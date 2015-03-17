Rather than a pair of shamrock-shaped sunglasses, we're taking a more subtle route this St. Patrick's Day, with a green thumb---as well as a green pointer, pinky, ring, and middle finger, for that matter. In the spirit of the holiday, we put together a list of our 10 favorite nail lacquers to give your St. Paddy's Day look an extra-lucky twist, even if you don't plan to go all out with the 50 shades of green. With colors ranging from deep hunter to pale mint, they make a less-aggressive style statement than an oversized leprechaun hat, and there's a shade to match just about any piece in your wardrobe. Click through our gallery to shop each option now!

PHOTOS: The Prettiest Green Nail Polishes for St. Patrick's Day