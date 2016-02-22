8 Ways to Add the Benefits of Ginseng to Your Beauty Routine

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Feb 22, 2016

Many people have become obsessed with ginseng vitamins for their deemed ability to increase memory and energy (not to mention its stress-reducing effect on the body). But a dietary supplement of the medicinal root isn't the only way to reap the anti-aging benefits. There are several beauty products that include the powerful ingredient. From nourishing makeup to strengthening shampoos, there's a ginseng-infused elixir to take care of all of your beauty needs. It's time to start discovering new ways to enjoy the herb by scrolling through our top ginseng-based solutions below.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Volumizing Shampoo

With biotin and ginger also in the mix, your strands are guaranteed to fall in love with this fortifying cleanser.

Briogeo $22 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

theBalm Cosmetics Read My Lips Lip Gloss

The energizing ginseng in these pigmented glosses are the perfect solution for brighter, fuller lips.

The Balm $15 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Madison Reed Root Touch Up

Ginseng root is combined with keratin and argan oil to create this temporary fix for roots. The cover up is in powder form so there's no drying time and it stays put until your next wash.

$30 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Molton Brown London Suma Ginseng Body Lotion

Smooth this hydrating lotion all over your body to reveal your softest, most radiant skin ever.

Molton Brown $42 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Julep Oxygen Nail Therapy

Give your nails an extra dose of TLC with this treatment, which is infused with botanical extracts from aloe vera, lemon, and of course, ginseng.

Julep $18 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Milk Makeup Coverage Duo

Even your makeup should be just as nourishing as your skin care. Milk's foundation is jam-packed with vitamins, herbs, and the soothing ginseng.

Milk Makeup $30 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Fresh Soy Conditioning Eye Makeup Remover

Here's a gentle way to remove makeup. The herb-filled solution dissolves makeup while conditioning lashes and moisturizing the delicate skin around the eye.

Fresh $26 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Origins GinZing Refreshing Scrub Cleanser

Radiance-boosting Panax ginseng and caffeine deliver smoother, brighter skin with the help of jojoba and Carnauba wax in this exfoliating wash.

Origins $20 SHOP NOW

