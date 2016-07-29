Adding Coconut Oil to My Body Scrub Was the Best Thing to Ever Happen to My Bath    

It's not often that I stumble across a bath brand that I've never been exposed to before. I spend a lot of time in my bath, and I believe it is my business to know about every single yummy product that belongs in my tub. But I've learned lately that life can sometimes surprise you—even when it applies to products in your bathtub.

Courtesy

So when I received the Formulary55 Sea Mineral Body Polish with grapefruit and rosemary. This packet of goodness seemed pretty simple. It literally contains dead sea mineral salts and grapefruit and rosemary oil. Basically, it's made to be all you need to detox your skin and feel refreshed. But then you add some coconut oil to the mix, and the going gets really good. I'm so serious, you guys.

And I'm sure you're rolling your eyes because coconut oil seems to be everyone's suggested solution for everything but fixing the deficit these days.

It really works though. I mixed this baggy of salts in a little bowl with a healthy dollop of our trusty companion coconut oil and what was created was the most delicate and moisturizing scrub I've used in a while.

I felt refreshed and cleansed, but my skin felt so smooth and literally glowed when I emerged from my bath. And I hadn't even put on moisturizer yet. For someone who suffers from dry skin year-round, this was incredible for me.

Not to mention the scent was light and refreshing, which was perfect because I was feeling deflated and suffocated by stinking hot NYC.

I'll definitely be indulging again, and I have a feeling you'll be tempted, too. ($7; formulary55.com)