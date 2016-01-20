8 Fast-Acting Beauty Products That Give You Instant Results

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Jan 20, 2016 @ 11:45 am

If we had an application for our ideal beauty product, some of the requirements would be: it actually works, the packaging is sleek so we can take it on the go, and most importantly, we see its results immediately.

As much as we would like to be able to ease into the day with a leisurely morning beauty routine, our jam-packed schedules don’t really allow for it. Fast-acting products not only give us instant gratification, they save us loads of time too. The following eight products passed our application check and will instantly give your routine a boost, whether your skin’s in need of moisture, or your cheeks are missing a natural looking flush. 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Miracle Eye Wand

Forget you had a late night by instantly hiding your dark undereye circles with two clicks of this double-ended eye wand’s concealer side, while the other actively works to hydrate and de-puff your eye area throughout the day. 

($45; charlottetilbury.com

Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

MAC Matchmaster Shade Intelligence Compact 

Finding the exact foundation shade to match your skin tone can be complicated to say the least. MAC’s compact does the work for you by flawlessly matching to your complexion with a few dabs, and provides medium to full buildable coverage to balance out unevenness. 

($36; maccosmetics.com)

3 of 8 Courtesy

Province Apothecary Therapeutic Roll On

Killer headaches and bad days are synonymous. Instead of being miserable, this roll on blend of essential oils and natural ingredients like black pepper, black spruce, and basil oil, which are known for treating symptoms related to headaches and migraines, is the quick cure your head is aching for. 

($32; provinceapothecary.com

Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Nivea In-Shower Body Lotion

Let’s face it: When you’ve hit snooze a few too many times, the last thing you’re going to do is moisturize, which involves standing in your cold bathroom while you wait for your skin to absorb the thick lotion before getting dressed. Nivea’s in-shower lotion solves the morning rush dilemma by making moisturizing part of the showering process. Apply it after cleansing, rinse, dry-off as you normally would, and go—seriously.

($8; drugstore.com

Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

R + Co Dallas Thickening Spray

Conquer your hair’s fear of heights in a few spritzes. Whether your hair is naturally on the limp side, or your winter beanies are weighing your strands down, R + Co’s spray turns up the volume to just where you want it, adding bounce and body from root to tip. 

($28; birchbox.com

Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush

Hourglass’s lighting blush is like an Instagram filter in a palette. The swirls of pink and highlight shades create the look of sculpted cheeks by providing a natural flush and dimension.  

($35; sephora.com

Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara

When it comes to lashes, there’s no such thing as too much volume. For epic lashes in just one sweep, the curvy brush on this Marc Jacobs mascara reaches hard-to-get-to spots like the center lash line, and has a defining tip that separates and styles.

($26; marcjacobsbeauty.com

Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Stila Aqua Glow Serum Foundation

Nine times out of ten, if something sounds too good to be true, it usually is. Stila’s serum-based foundation defies these odds by immediately giving you an even, radiant base upon application. The formula blurs and smooth’s imperfections, hydrates, and sculpts your face with its light-reflecting pigments so you don’t have to struggle with a contour kit.

($45; sephora.com)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!