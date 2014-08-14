Expert's Top 10: Elle Leary's Must-Have Products for Mommies-To-Be

Marianne Mychaskiw
Aug 14, 2014 @ 1:02 pm

Being an expectant mother is no easy task—on top of dealing with your body's constant changes, you also have to be more conscious of the ingredients in products you use, and that includes the items on your vanity.

Celebrity makeup artist and mommy-to-be Elle Leary, who has worked with Shailene Woodley and Kiernan Shipka among many others, found that she couldn't use many of the beauty staples she loved before becoming pregnant, so she went on the hunt for safer, more-gentle options. "My beauty routine has actually done a 180! I stopped using almost all of the skincare and cosmetics I had used before, and found some amazing alternatives," she tells InStyle.com. "I have been looking for products that I can feel confident using that deliver serious results. The list of no-no's is long, so finding ingredients that wouldn't hurt my baby or myself was a high priority."

We asked the pro to round up her top 10 greatest-hit products she has sworn by, and while they work wonders at enhancing her coveted "pregnancy glow," Leary plans to incorporate the items in her routine long after she has her little one. "It was really educational, and I feel I have found products I can continue to use afterwards as well," she adds. See Elle Leary's beauty picks for expectant moms in our gallery!

TARTE POWER PIGMENTS

"When I am feeling extremely large and exhausted I put a pop of color on my lips and it helps me fight through the day! Some of my favorite lip products to use are Tarte's Power Pigments in True Love and Blissful ($24; tartecosmetics.com). They go on so creamy and look more like a stain than a lipstick, which is what I reach for the most these days.
KORRES CHEEK BUTTER

"Sometimes I don't feel like putting on makeup, but still want to give my face a little color. Korres Cheek Butter ($25; korresusa.com) is perfect for this-my go-to color is Philia Rose. It can easily be swept on with your fingers, gives your cheeks a very natural flush, and is also amazing for on-the-go application."
BEAUTYCOUNTER TOUCHUP CONCEALER PEN

"If you've been pregnant, you know that sleeping well can be a challenge, and if you are like me, you tend to get dark circles under your eyes. This is something that I religiously cover because they're a dead give away of just how sleepy I am! I am obsessed with this Touchup Concealer Pen by Beauty Counter ($28; beautycoutner.com)-it really does the job. It goes on like a dream and stays in place all day, which is a must for me."
PROTECT FACE SUNSCREEN BROAD SPECTRUM SPF 30

"I have a lot of pigmentation from pregnancy and the sun just adds to it. I love this sunscreen ($34; beautycounter.com) because it uses non-nano zinc and titanium dioxide, which are effective and safe natural mineral sun blockers. No chemical blockers are used which can cause allergic relations and may be a hormone distributor. It is lightweight and I use it under my foundation."
VOTRE VU LOVE ME DEUX MOISTURE TINT AND CONCEALER

"While being pregnant, I recently turned to tinted moisturizers to cover and conceal my skin. On a daily basis, Votre Vu's Love Me Deux ($31; votrevu.com) is the product I reach for. It is so lightweight but gives me great coverage, and since it's a mineral based foundation, the finish is skin-like and natural. It also comes with a matching concealer in the top, and is perfect to pop in your purse."
COLORESCIENCE LOOSE MINERAL FOUNDATION BRUSH SPF 20

"I like to finish off my foundation with a little powder to set everything so I don't have to worry about it all day, and my favorite for doing this is the Colorescience Loose Mineral Foundation ($62; colorescience.com). The formula won't sink into your skin, and contains extra SPF so you are covered. I also like to bring this down on my neck and chest just to cover a little pregnancy splotchiness."
ROSE MIRA SKIN LULLABY ANTI-WRINKLE SERUM

"Scaring and pigmentation is a concern for the majority of pregnant women, and this serum ($42; rosemira.com) is just what the doctor ordered. It's beneficial for healing deep scars-particularly new and old ones caused by acne and sun damage-and as an added bonus, it also helps fight wrinkles and tones skin. It is one of those does-it-all magical products, and I feel confident using it because the formula contains certified organic and all-natural ingredients."
ORGANIC COCONUT OIL

"My favorite baby bump moisturizer is actually organic coconut oil ($8; drugstore.com)! I know this might sound strange, but in my opinion this is the best. The oil absorbs quickly, and when it does it penetrates the skin and delivers real hydration. Typical moisturizers contain water, and when that dries, the skin also becomes dry again, but not with coconut oil. It also helps strengthen the underlying tissues and helps remove excessive dead cells on the skin's surface."
TARTE BEST IN FAUX MASCARA AND SMOLDEREYES EYE LINER

"I love the combination of this stunning and high-performance mascara and long-lasting liner ($19 and $22; tartecosmetics.com) to really bring out my eyes. The waterproof liner is so easy to smudge into the top and bottom lash lines. Add a couple coats of mascara, and you are ready to take on the day."
ROSE MIRA DEAD SEA CITRUS MUD

"Along with all the amazing things that happen during this time, acne and dull skin tend to be among them. This citrus mud mask ($38; rosemira.com) will bring your skin right back to looking bright and helps to naturally fight those pesky blemishes. It's certified organic with no additives, and I feel extremely safe using it while pregnant and beyond."

