Does It Really Work Green Edition

This certified-organic balm (with organic cocoa and shea butter, plus coconut and apricot oils) could be the ultimate space saver ($22, revolutionorganics.com ). It boasts more than 20 uses, including the ability to moisturize skin and cuticles, soften the look of fine lines, prime the face before makeup, and even tame flyaways.It wins points for convenience with N.Y.C. dermatologist Francesca Fusco, who calls the purse-friendly stick "cosmetically elegant." She says, "I really like how it penetrates; it doesn't just sit on top of the skin. It kept my lips moist and wasn't greasy." In terms of fine lines, "dry skin exacerbates the appearance of wrinkles," says Wilson, "so this product can diminish that creepey look."It's not a heavy-duty moisturizer, but one light coating will keep dry patches feeling soft for several hours. "It felt so good on my cracked lips," says one staffer, "and I also liked sliding it over my brows to make them neater and more groomed."