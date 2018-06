Do They Really Work?

17 of 19 Time Inc Digital Studio

Face-Toning Device

The claim: Weakening muscles contribute to the loss of facial volume as we age, but this gadget delivers gentle jolts through gel pads, which you place just behind upper cheekbones, to stimulate and tone those muscles. It's like exercising your biceps, only instead of your lifting dumbbells, this machine relies on electrical pulses to make your muscles contract and relax-so you don't have to lift a finger! Using it 20 minutes a day, 5 times a week, for 12 weeks will get you a more youthful-looking face.



Expert opinion: It does stimulate muscles, says Dr. Fusco, who likes that you can use this while watching TV. "It may minimally help firm the jawline and neck, but it won't get rid of lines. Also, it requires consistent maintenance to get results."



OUR TAKE: Feeling our faces twitch was bizarre, and while the pulses are gentle, they're not exactly pleasant. We couldn't detect much of a long-term difference, but the device did leave our faces looking more tightened (albeit temporarily) after each use.



BMR Facial Toner, $395; at Neiman Marcus.