5 Catbird Beauty Finds You’ll Fall for This Spring

You probably already know that those dainty ring stacks you’re seeing on Instagram originated at CatBird, Brooklyn’s chic little “It” boutique. While the shop may have made a mark with their delicate jewelry, they also host a collection of expertly curated beauty products. Both their website, catbirdnyc.com, and retail store carry cool indie brands that aren’t easy to find elsewhere. ”We really try to look for interesting, niche lines,” says Catbird’s co-creative director Leigh Batnick Plessner. "I want people to feel like they’re discovering something new.” We asked Plessner what she’s been most excited about stocking on the shelves, and her picks (below) have a few things in common: “We always look for what makes sense in Catbird: beautiful and well considered, but not fussy. I want there to be this sense of effortless, easy beauty,” she says.

