5 Catbird Beauty Finds You’ll Fall for This Spring

Sheryl George
Apr 12, 2016 @ 7:30 pm

You probably already know that those dainty ring stacks you’re seeing on Instagram originated at CatBird, Brooklyn’s chic little “It” boutique. While the shop may have made a mark with their delicate jewelry, they also host a collection of expertly curated beauty products. Both their website, catbirdnyc.com, and retail store carry cool indie brands that aren’t easy to find elsewhere. ”We really try to look for interesting, niche lines,” says Catbird’s co-creative director Leigh Batnick Plessner. "I want people to feel like they’re discovering something new.” We asked Plessner what she’s been most excited about stocking on the shelves, and her picks (below) have a few things in common: “We always look for what makes sense in Catbird: beautiful and well considered, but not fussy. I want there to be this sense of effortless, easy beauty,” she says.

Aster & Bay Rosewater Mist

Plessner tells us that the staff at Catbird love to spritz midday with this blend. “We do it when our skin gets that three o’clock, dry and slightly frightening appearance.” The mist is "less floral than some formulas, isn’t too heavy and really helps hydrate. I like to apply it after I put on makeup, so it gives a really natural finish that doesn’t look cakey."

Rituel de Fille Enchanted Lip Sheer

“I think this is one of those really elusive independent lines that are just amazing,” Plessner says. "Two of the three sisters behind this brand are makeup artists, so they really get it. They make everything in small batches and 99 percent of this formula is natural.” But why stop shopping there? "I also really like their eyeliner,” she says. "I put it on my waterline.”

 Agent Nateur Deodorant

Editors at InStyle love this all natural deodorant. “We test everything, and this is beyond effective, especially for a natural formula,” she says. "We really have to earn people’s trust, and a stinky armpit would be a dead giveaway. Everyone here at Catbird uses it now. We even tried it at a hot yoga class—it worked!”

The French Girl Rose Lip Polish

This sugar and shea butter exfoliator comes in a minimalist glass jar that begs to take center stage in your medicine cabinet. “I use this in the shower—it’s such a nice 45-second addition,” Plessner says. "It’s all natural and smells great.”

Rodin Olio Lusso Perfume

The Rodin Olio Lusso oil is loved by celebrities and makeup artists alike, but you may not know about their equally covetable perfume. “It’s this heady jasmine scent in really modern packaging,” Plessner says.

