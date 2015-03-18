Bloggers Reveal Their Favorite Contour Palettes

While the word "contour" may be the most overused term in beauty, one thing is for certain, the hype isn't dying down. The appeal of a perfectly chiseled nose to Kardashian level sculpting continues to keep the Internet in a frenzy and our selfies on point! And with the outpour of highlight and contour palettes that continue to hit the market every month – from mattes to creams and powder formulas – have you navigated your way to find your perfect product? 

With so many to choose from we consulted some of our favorite beauty bloggers about their go-to palettes. Here's what made the cut:

Kat Von D Shade + Light Contour Palette

"Knowing how to properly contour is the difference between a banal everyday makeup look and a standout, professional one, and it certainly takes a bit of time and practice. I actually took a Beauty Class at Sephora on contouring and highlighting (before I felt fully comfortable doing it), and finding the right color match for you is very important, especially if you're ultra pale like me and the wrong shade can make you look downright dirty! I'm really into Kat Von D Shade + Light Contour Palette, which you can choose from three different shades of each powder, and also pick up the suggested brush made specifically to work around the angles and hairline for these purposes. Naturally, the lightest shades from the palette work best for me!" – Julia DiNardo, editor, Fashion Pulse Daily

Anastasia's Contour Cream Kits

"I'm a huge fan of Anastasia's Contour Cream Kits. I'd rather wear cream based products on my skin than powder, because I love how they end up blending in and acting like part of my skin. Since I'm super pale, I have this contour kit in light and play with the six shades. Yes, even the darkest one on my eyelids." - Jeannine Morris, Founder of BeautySweetSpot.com

Cover FX Contour Kit

"Cover FX is one of my favorite complexion brands and their Total Cover Cream which is used in their new Contour Kit is like a dream for my oily skin. You can vary coverage by sheering it out for a lighter look or layer it for more coverage. I also love that this is one of few kits that works on deeper skin tones like mine." - Danielle Gray, Founder of The Style and Beauty Doctor

Lorac Highlight and Contour Compact

"The easiest contouring kit I've found by far is this side-by-side highlight and contour compact by Lorac. The key is to not overuse it (a little goes a long way on both sides of the compact), and to use the right brush. You can't use a regular powder or blush brush to get the job done right-- you need a properly angled, semi-wide to graze over all the right areas. I like this one by Real Techniques." – Bryce Gruber, TheLuxurySpot.com

Dr. Jart+ BB Matte Contouring 1.2.3. Kit

"I JUST tried the Dr. Jart+ BB Matte Contouring 1.2.3. Kit and I'm obsessed with it. As a fair-skinned girl, I've always been kind of afraid to try contouring but this kit made it pretty easy, which is my #1 goal, always. I also really love the packaging (total sucker). - Jamie Stone, Founder, HonestlyJamie.com

NARS Contour Blush

"My go-to contour palette is NARS Contour Blush in Paloma which is a duo consisting of pink beige/deep rose. Having only two colors keeps contouring easy, fool-proof and natural looking. My skin tone is a light-medium and I find these colors suit me perfectly. I use the darker shade to define my cheekbones and jawline with a contour brush. Then I use the lighter shade for illumination like on my forehead, tip of my nose and on top of my cheeks just below my eyes. It's an instant soft-focus contour and since I find shimmer aging, I appreciate this palette is matte. Nobody wants to look old…ever!" - Lauren Dimet Waters, EIC and Beauty Editor for Second City Style

Stila Custom Contour Shape & Shade

"My go-to is the Stila Custom Contour Shape & Shade, which includes a contour shade that won't look "dirty" on my Cullen skin tone and a gorgeous, luminous highlighter. The brushes are fantastic for creating cheeks-that-could-cut-glass bone structure, as well." - Amber Katz, founder of rouge18.com

Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow Face Sculpt & Highlight

As for me, I'm all about the Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow Face Sculpt & Highlight palette. It's easy to work with and great for creating very pretty skin and natural contour looks. I am also in love with Jouer Luminizing Liquid Highlighter for some added glow above my cheekbones. It's a beautiful liquid formula that blends effortlessly and catches the light immaculately. – Lara Eurdolian of Pretty Connected and In His Clothes

