Bloggers Reveal Their Favorite Contour Palettes

While the word "contour" may be the most overused term in beauty, one thing is for certain, the hype isn't dying down. The appeal of a perfectly chiseled nose to Kardashian level sculpting continues to keep the Internet in a frenzy and our selfies on point! And with the outpour of highlight and contour palettes that continue to hit the market every month – from mattes to creams and powder formulas – have you navigated your way to find your perfect product?

With so many to choose from we consulted some of our favorite beauty bloggers about their go-to palettes. Here's what made the cut: