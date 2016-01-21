11 Makeup Primers That Will Give Your Skin an Instant Glow

Alexis Bennett
Jan 21, 2016 @ 6:45 pm

If your winter makeup routine is starting to look a little lackluster, then you might want to step your game up with a brightening primer. Choosing the right base can instantly transform your average foundation into the luminous coverage that your skin needs during the frigid season.

There are several formulas to choose from, but sifting through the countless shelves of options can be tough. However, there is no need to worry. We've compiled a list of our favorite primers that are the cream of the crop. From luxurious elixirs to affordable no-fuss potions, you're guaranteed to find an illuminating primer that fits your specific needs. Not only will these winning solutions deliver a lit-from-within glow, they'll also help your makeup stay in place longer than usually. If you're ready to rival Jennifer Lopez with undetectable luminosity, read on to browse our must-haves below.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Dior Glow Maximizer

No one will ever be able to tell where you skin ends and this primer begins. The radiant formula spectacularly illuminates the skin with its light reflecting nano-mirrors.

Dior $42 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

L'Oréal Magic Lumi Primer

Give dull skin a boost with this lightweight formula that will also smooth the roughest of textures.

L'Oreal Paris $13 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

 Kevyn Aucoin Beauty The Celestial Skin Liquid Lighting Illuminating Emulsion

Mix a small drop of this illuminating emulsion with your foundation for a natural glow that will last all day.

Kevyn Aucoin $52 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

Benefit That Gal Brightening Face Primer

There's no need to even apply foundation after swiping on this smoothing formula. This rosy primer works wonders on lighter complexions, delivering an unparalleled radiance.

Benefit Cosmetics $29 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow

Light reflecting microspheres combined with anti-aging properties make this primer stand out in a sea of options.

Charlotte Tilbury $55 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat Blur Primer

The glimmer in this luxurious formula becomes undetectable once blended into your skin. Plus, this silky formula minimizes the appearance of pores, making it well worth the splurge.

Yves Saint Laurent $52 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

Rimmel London Lasting Finish Primer

For visibly brighter skin reach for this long lasting potion that won't break the bank.

Rimmel London $7 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

Chanel Le Blanc De Chanel Multi-Use Illuminating Base

Pamper your skin with this multitasking number that not only illuminates your face, but also smooths fine lines and wrinkles.

Chanel $48 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

Shiseido Glow Enhancing Primer

For an instantly brilliant yet natural glow, reach for Shiseido's luminous base.

Shiseido $30 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

Stila Aqua Glow Perfecting Primer

Dehydrated skin will appreciate this water-based primer, which also brightens fatigued skin. 

Stila $28 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Revlon Photo Ready Eye Primer + Brightener

Tired, dull eyes aren't the only part of your face that can benefit from this luminous mixture. Experts agree that this primer is perfect for highlighting any area that needs an extra boost of light.

Revlon $10 SHOP NOW

