Editors' Picks: What Our Beauty Team Buys at Sephora

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Feb 26, 2016 @ 8:00 am

There's no place like Sephora. It's the Disneyland for those who are obsessed with perfectly feathered brows and stay-at-home spa days. When you walk through those doors neither your age nor your wage makes a difference. The mega retailer sells a never ending selection of makeup, skincare, and so much more to meet everyone's cosmetic needs.

They offer some of the most well-known beauty brands in the world, as well as an in-house collection of products that have quickly become cult favorites. All this can sound a little overwhelming. But if you're not sure where to start when it comes to browsing the beauty haven, there's no need to worry. We've rounded up the products that InStyle editors love to pick up during their visits to Sephora. Keep on reading to discover our must-have items.

RELATED: Sephora Is Making History with the Launch of Madam C.J. Walker Haircare

1 of 5 Courtesy

Sheryl George, Beauty Editor

I head to Sephora for their cute makeup bags. I love to travel so their 3-in-1 clear bags are a staple in my carry-on. These bags make it easy to organize my loot while still allowing me to see what’s inside, and the fun graphics keep it from looking too utilitarian.

Sephora Collection $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

If you saw me without concealer on, you’d think I haven’t slept in about a week, but the problem with most that I’ve tried is that they look so obvious. Stila’s Aqua Glow formula is super fluid and lightweight, so it almost melts into your skin, but provides ample coverage you can build on if any areas need a little more love than the others. The hyaluronic acid infused in the concealer keeps my complexion hydrated, even in the dead of winter, and for the ultimate no-makeup effect, I love dabbing a little bit over a layer of tinted moisturizer just down my nose and on my under-eye area.

Stila $27 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Maura Lynch, Senior Beauty Editor

I go wild for skincare at Sephora. Right now, I’m trying to stick to the cleanest formulas possible and have been hoarding everything natural guru Tata Harper makes, especially her Resurfacing Mask, which smells like crushed flower petals and leaves my skin looking and feeling like I just had a professional facial (sans the painful extractions) in just 20 minutes.

Tata Harper $58 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Dianna Mazzone, Beauty Editorial Assistant

"Since choosing my favorite product from Sephora would be tougher than choosing a puppy from a litter of schnoodles, I opted instead to focus on favorites I could only buy there. That said, my top pick is Too Cool For School’s Dinoplatz Lip Balm in Pinky Pie. Exclusive to Sephora, the Korean brand’s innovative formulas never fail to impress me, and this bouncy, jelly-like lip hydrator is no exception. It makes my lips look plump and healthy with just a few pats."

Too Cool for School $15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Alexis Bennett, Freelance Beauty Reporter

I have been faithfully popping into Sephora to keep Make Up For Ever's Duo Mat Powder Foundation on deck since 2011. My oily skin loves the shine-free matte finish, and I don't have to worry about making any touch ups throughout the day.

Make Up For Ever $34 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!