The Blush Palette That Totally Takes the Work Out of Getting Ready in the AM

Lord knows I love a good blush. Some people say concealer is their essential to make a dead face look, well, less dead. I say, nay, friends. It's blush that really makes you look like you still have a beating heart and blood pumping through your veins. Specifically, the Becca Champagne Splits have been heaven sent, as they really take the guess work out of my morning routine. You get your highlight and your blush/contour in one palette, and it totally removes all thought from getting ready. Because, to be honest, things can seem foggy at 6 AM. For more on why it's awesome, we heard from Becca Style Director and Makeup Artist, Kerry Cole.

What It's Called:

BECCA Champagne Collection Shimmering Skin Perfector Champagne Splits

How Much It Will Set You Back:

An unlimited metro card worth a week of trips.. or $38; sephora.com

What Makes It Special:

"The Champagne Collection family just got new additions to sculpt your favorite features with layers of light and color for the perfect, customized glow. The Champagne Splits are limited-edition and in beautiful gold-rimmed packaging, so get them while they last! There are four combinations featuring one each of our best-selling Shimmering Skin Perfector highlighters and matte Mineral Blushes. All the shades (Champagne Pop, Prosecco Pop, Amaretto, and Pamplemousse created by Jaclyn Hill for the Champagne Collection partnership and the classic shades in Flowerchild and Hyacinth) are the perfect partners in BECCA’s cult-favorite formulas.

Who’s It For? Everyone!

When to Use It: Each duo can be used to contour with color and light.

What It Feels Like: Soft and cushiony. Just plain lovely to the touch.

What it Smells Like: No fragrance.

What the Experts Are Saying:

"Our Champagne Splits are the best of both worlds, you can mix, match, and layer to create countless looks. Each offers a bold or subtle pop of color and a hit of shimmer. You can dial up or dial down your look by layering in different ways. Try contouring with color or even layering over your favorite shadows….step out of your blush box!" says Kerry Cole.