5 Unbelievable Beautyblender Hacks That Professionals Swear By

Beautyblenders are known for making foundation undetectable and keeping concealer creaseless, but the blending tools can actually be used for a lot more than beautifying your face. The pros have found several other uses for the hot pink eggs, and you won’t believe how creative they are. From hiding grown out roots to adding a little extra padding in your bra, there are so many ways to put the bouncy cushion to good use. We’ve gathered the best Beautyblender hacks below, so keep on scrolling to discover the insider tricks for getting the most out of your investment.

RELATED: Stop Ruining Your Beautyblender by Following These Tips