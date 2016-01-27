5 Unbelievable Beautyblender Hacks That Professionals Swear By

Alexis Bennett
Jan 27, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

Beautyblenders are known for making foundation undetectable and keeping concealer creaseless, but the blending tools can actually be used for a lot more than beautifying your face. The pros have found several other uses for the hot pink eggs, and you won’t believe how creative they are. From hiding grown out roots to adding a little extra padding in your bra, there are so many ways to put the bouncy cushion to good use. We’ve gathered the best Beautyblender hacks below, so keep on scrolling to discover the insider tricks for getting the most out of your investment.

Stuff That Bra

A little extra cushion never hurt anybody. Beautyblender founder, Rea Ann Silva revealed to InStyle that some stylists have confessed to using the tiny sponges for additional padding.

Color Roots

Say goodbye to unsightly re-growth. Professionals reach for the egg shaped sponge to evenly mask roots in between coloring sessions. Brush strokes can leave streaks, but the bouncy tool blends color into hairs flawlessly. Remember to reach for shadow pigments as opposed to dyes that can damage the sponge.

Ombré Nails

Just when you thought your Beautyblender was at the end of its life, manicurists suggest keeping the squishy little guy around to create a perfect ombré nail design. Choose three colors for your design and swipe a thin layer of each polish in a row onto the sponge. Then, quickly dab the hues on nails to reveal a pretty gradient creation.

Remove Deoderant Stains

Several wardrobe stylists keep the tool in their kit, because a damp Beautyblender can instantly buff out deoderant stains.

Body Paint

Don't just stop at your face. Several experts take the pink tool below the neck for body contouring, tanning, and even painting.

