Beauty Products You Can Buy at Whole Foods

Calling all Whole Foods shoppers! Have you always deemed a shopping cart full of chicken, veggies and a plethora of foolproof beauty products out of the question? Me too—until I recently took a trip to the food haven with a big appetite and trusty credit card without a limit. To my surprise, my visit that day left me with way more than three nights of dinner. Believe it or not, the place you probably frequent at least once a week sells some of the most innovative, all-natural beauty products on the market. Below, we’ve rounded up the best products available at Whole Foods—everything from a nourishing lip balm to a long-lasting nail topcoat. Scroll down to get shopping! 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Acure Organics Argan Oil

This oil, which is good for all skin type,  can be used to minimize scars and stretchmarks as well as improving elasticity.  

($11; drugstore.com)

2 of 9 Courtesy

Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balm

This cult classic is the answer to nourished, smooth lips all the time. 

($4; burtsbees.com)

3 of 9 Courtesy

Tom's of Maine Whole Care with Fluoride Natural Toothpaste Gel

Enhance your smile with this trusty teeth whitening spearmint blend. It also works to fight cavities and control tarter, leaving behind a set of pearly whites.

($5; drugstore.com)

4 of 9 Courtesy

Wild Rose Smoothing Night Cream

Apply this nourishing formula to the skin before bed to minimize fine lines and wake up with a youthful, healthy-looking glow. 

($32; usa.weleda.com)

5 of 9 Courtesy

Mineral Fusion Nail Polish Top Coat

This long-lasting formula will leave the nails with a shiny, clear finish. 

($8; ulta.com)

6 of 9 Courtesy

Dr. Bronner’s Peppermint Pure Castile Liquid Soap

There’s nothing like a multipurpose product, especially when it works to clean just about everything. Try out this effective formula on your face, body or even the dishes!

($7; drbronner.com)

7 of 9 Courtesy

John Masters Organics Lavender Rosemary Shampoo for Normal Hair

This fresh-smelling blend works to stimulate hair growth, nourish the scalp as well as strengthen strands to add shine and volume. 

($16; johnmasters.com)

8 of 9 Courtesy

Dr. Hauschka Soothing Cleansing Milk

This cleansing formula works to gently remove any traces of makeup or dirt on the skin while also minimizing the appearance of visible redness. 

($39; drhauschka.com)

9 of 9 Courtesy

Thayers Alcohol-Free Witch Hazel with Organic Aloe Vera Formula Toner, Lavender

Ideal for sensitive skin, this calming toner combines to smooth and calm the skin all while leaving behind a healthy-looking glow. 

($8; drugstore.com)

