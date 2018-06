Then and Now: The Throwback Beauty Products InStyle Editors Love, and Their Modern-Day Counterparts

Then: Conair Yellow Bird Blow Dryer

"Because my hair is so thick and curly, using a blowdryer with a comb attachment was the easiest way to work through my strands. This dryer was my go-to back in high school. Not only does it come with a comb attachment, but also because it gets nice and hot. I could dry—and detangle—my sopping wet strands in no time."

Now: Harry Josh Pro Dryer 2000 ($250; dermstore.com)

"Now that I'm a bit more skilled with a dryer, I no longer need a comb attachment and prefer to use something lightweight yet powerful. I've been using this Harry Josh dryer for two years—it's like the Ferrari of blowdryers! It has a turbocharged airflow and a small nozzle that gives me good control."