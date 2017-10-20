7 Dessert-Inspired Beauty Products Perfect for Thanksgiving 

Let's face it: Not all of us are fit to cook up Thanksgiving dinner. The esteemed role of feeding the family is reserved for the chef of the house and, well, we can't say we envy them. (Cooking over a hot stove for hours for your discriminating group of guests has its pressures!) However, satisfying your guests' sweet tooth is an equally important responsibility. So if you're on dessert duty, round up your pies, cakes, and pastries in more ways than one. Grace your dinner table in a body cream, lip balm, or bronzer inspired by some of fall's most delicious sweet treats for a whole new meaning to "bringing dessert."