7 Dessert-Inspired Beauty Products Perfect for Thanksgiving 

Tetra Images/Getty Images
InStyle Staff
Oct 20, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

Let's face it: Not all of us are fit to cook up Thanksgiving dinner. The esteemed role of feeding the family is reserved for the chef of the house and, well, we can't say we envy them. (Cooking over a hot stove for hours for your discriminating group of guests has its pressures!) However, satisfying your guests' sweet tooth is an equally important responsibility. So if you're on dessert duty, round up your pies, cakes, and pastries in more ways than one. Grace your dinner table in a body cream, lip balm, or bronzer inspired by some of fall's most delicious sweet treats for a whole new meaning to "bringing dessert."

1 of 7 Courtesy

NEST Sugar Cookie 3-Wick Candle

Fun game: light each wick before inviting your guests over, and see how long it takes them to figure out you don't actually have cookies baking in the oven. Seriously, the aroma is that believeable. 

NEST $64 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Too Faced Sweetie Pie Radiant Matte Bronzer

Between the decadent fragrance, the pie crust-esque pattern, and the nice even color it leaves on your complexion, even Paul Hollywood would be cool with naming this bronzer a contender for star baker on The Great British Bake-Off.

Too Faced $30 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

It's Skin Macaron Lip Balm

No shade to Laudrée, but the lip balm inside this macaron-shaped exterior is almost as satisfying as the artisanal stuff filling the real deal. 

available at Sephora $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Too Cool For School Pumpkin Sleeping Pack

This gel mask can be worn overnight or for an extended amount of time to really let your skin savor the hydrating and nourishing qualities the pumpkin infusion brings to the table. 

Too Cool for School $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Viktor & Rolf BonBon Fragrance

The most decadent caramel in the world with a twist of mandarin orange and peach may seem like a confection dreamed up by Sugarfina, but they're actually dominant notes in Viktor & Rolf's beyond-indulgent fragrance, which smells just as sweet on contact with your skin.

Viktor & Rolf $115 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Philosophy Cinnamon Buns Shower Gel and Bubble Bath

You could follow the recipe on the bottle to whip up a batch, but slathering yourself in the gel's Cinnabon-esque aroma provides some more immediate satisfaction.

Philosophy $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Origins Ginger Souffle Whipped Body Cream

Not nearly as fragile as actual souffles, you don't have to worry about loud noises disrupting the structure of this nourishing body cream, which, by the way, smells almost exactly like a freshly-baked gingerbread cookie. 

Origins $35 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!