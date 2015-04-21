11 Beauty Products That Give Back to Planet Earth in a Big Way

What’s better than a beauty product that makes you look good? One that makes you do good, too.

Yes, you can get gorgeous and be generous at the same time, and so in honor of Earth Day, we rounded up several ways for you to do just that—all you have to do is shop. Not a bad task, right?

These products will benefit a lot more than your beauty routine: Not only are they made of natural, eco-friendly materials, but portions of proceeds also go toward charitable organizations that do everything from protecting the rainforest to providing clean drinking water to those in need. Click through our gallery to start shopping for a beautiful cause.

PHOTOS: Beauty Products That Give Back