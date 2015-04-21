11 Beauty Products That Give Back to Planet Earth in a Big Way

Jennifer Velez
Apr 21, 2015 @ 5:45 pm

What’s better than a beauty product that makes you look good? One that makes you do good, too.

Yes, you can get gorgeous and be generous at the same time, and so in honor of Earth Day, we rounded up several ways for you to do just that—all you have to do is shop. Not a bad task, right?

These products will benefit a lot more than your beauty routine: Not only are they made of natural, eco-friendly materials, but portions of proceeds also go toward charitable organizations that do everything from protecting the rainforest to providing clean drinking water to those in need. Click through our gallery to start shopping for a beautiful cause.

Caudalie Instant Detox Mask

This purifying face mask ($39; sephora.com) will have you looking like you just got back from vacation (even if you only visited the beach in your mind). And because sales will be contributed to 1% For the Planet, an organization that provides funds to environmental causes, you’ll feel good wearing it.

Bodyography Products

These eco-friendly cosmetics ($16-$20; bodyography.com), which range from ultra-moisturizing lipsticks to easy-to-use liners, will get you gorgeous without the guilty conscience. For every product sold, the brand will donate $1 to the Ocean Conservancy during the month of April.

Olivine Love + Salt Beach Hair and Body Mist

Use this multitasking spritzer ($26; shopolovine.com) to achieve effortless beach waves or spray it on your face and body whenever you need a boost of hydration. Five percent of all sales will go to Every Mother Counts, a campaign that’s on a mission to end preventable deaths caused by pregnancy and childbirth around the world.

Lalicious Sugar Lavender Sugar Scrub

Now this is a body scrub with a beautiful purpose. Every time a Sugar Lavender Sugar Scrub ($35; lalicious.com) is purchased, the brand will donate a $1 to Look Good Feel Better, a program that supports women battling the side effects of cancer.

 

Kiehl’s Limited Edition Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado

Kiehl's has joined forces with celebrities Elizabeth Olsen and Maggie Q to design earth-inspired versions of their bestselling avocado eye treatment ($47; kiehls.com). Funds will be given to Recycle Across America, who will then create recycling labels for schools across the U.S.

 

 

The Wet Brush Earth Collection

The detangling shower brush you know and love got an eco-friendly makeover for Earth Month ($25; thewetbrush.com). Constructed of soy ink and bamboo, a portion of proceeds will go toward Charity: Water, a non-profit organization that provides clean, safe water to those in need.

 

Josie Maran 100 Percent Pure Argan Oil

Josie Maran’s argan oil ($48; sephora.com) does more than just nourish the skin, hair, and nails—it also preserves the environment and provides women in Morocco with a steady income. Every ounce is purchased from all-female co-ops who work to keep argan forests safe.

 

Rahua Products

There’s a reason this organic Shampoo and Conditioner ($32-$34; rahua.com) has nabbed “Best Eco-Friendly Hair Product Line” on InStyle’s Best Beauty Buys for two years in a row. The star ingredient—hand-harvested oil from the Amazonian rahua—replenishes damaged strands while protecting the rainforest. 

Eminence Tea Tree & Mint Hand Cleanser and Vanilla Mint Hand Cream

Packed with shea butter, chamomile, and aloe vera, these organic products (cleanser, $9 and hand cream, $14 at buynaturalskincare.com) will not only leave your hands super smooth, but they’ll benefit Mother Earth too. For every product sold, the brand will plant a new tree through their partnership with Forests for the Future.

Aveda Light the Way Candle                      

All Earth Month long, 100% of the purchase price of this spicy-scented goodie ($12; aveda.com) will go toward Global to Global Greengrants Fund, an organization that works to solve environmental problems all over the world.

 

Marula Pure Marula Facial Oil

This anti-aging wonder ($78; sephora.com), derived from wild-harvested, hand-selected Marula nuts, gives skin endless moisture and a silky smooth touch, but the most beautiful part of all? It provides Fair Trade jobs for women in East Africa.

