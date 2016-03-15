Beauty Products That Will Help You Find Your Inner Zen

It’s pretty much impossible to avoid stress, whether it’s from work, personal relationships, or chronic anxiety. In an ideal world, we’d be able to crush any anxious feelings by getting a full night’s rest every each day and weekly trips to the spa to refresh and rejuvenate ourselves, but in reality we encounter stressors and anxiety triggers every day.

The struggle gets all the more real as soon as the beauty issues that are set off from stress and anxiety are thrown into the mix. Now, you’ve created even more stress because your stress is visible. Break the vicious cycle with a few quick fixes that will correct visible signs of uneasiness, and put your mind at ease. From products that utilize aromatherapy with the addition of calming and soothing lavender and peppermint, to fast-acting spot treatments, read on for the best items that will kick physical signs of stress and anxiety, and thus help you completely reach your inner Zen.

Burt’s Bees Natural Acne Solutions Targeted Spot Treatment 

If you break out during moments of high stress, you need a strong spot treatment that will zap blemishes but won’t dry out or irritate your skin further. The natural formula of Burt’s Bees harnesses tea tree, calendula, yarrow, and parsley extracts as its gentle, but effective skin-clearing ingredients. 

The Body Shop Peppermint Cooling Foot Rescue Treatment 

Sore and rough feet are often the result of an anxiety-ridden week that had you trying to keep up with your social calendar on top of all of the work that needed to be done. A cooling treatment is the antidote. Massage Body Shop’s cooling treatment, which is infused with peppermint, known for its power to calm and relieve sore muscles onto your feet, put them up, and start a Netflix stream.  

Formula X ERASE-AHA Cuticle Cream 

Picking and chewing on your cuticles becomes second nature when you’re riddled with anxiety, and you often won’t even realize you’re doing it until it’s too late. Heal ragged cuticles by rubbing on a hydrating and conditioning cream, and you’ll be back to gorgeous hands in no time. 

L’Occitane Lavender Organic Shower Gel 

If spending the day regenerating at the spa isn’t in your forecast, make your shower the next best thing by lathering up with a lavender shower gel. The scent known for its ability to instantly calm the mind and the skin from stress-induced inflammation, so take a long warm shower and wash away your worries.  

Shiseido Ibuki Quick Fix Mist 

Dull, dehydrated skin is one telltale sign of stress—but luckily, there is a quick fix that can help you get your radiance back. A few spritzes of this refreshing face mist will boost hydration and eliminate any mid-day shine without creasing or makeup run off. 

Korres Wild Rose Vitamin C Active Brightening Oil 

Red, blotchy skin is one way stress and anxiety can manifest physically. Face oil infused with calming rose petals is the solution to irritated skin. The triple-threat flower not only cancels out redness, but is also an effective brightening and hydrating ingredient that will help make skin look more radiant and even.

