Catch a whiff of this potent combination of rosemary and lavender—arguably two of the most invigorating herbs that Mother Nature has to offer—and you'll instantly understand why the two were made for each other. The notes' fresh, earthy scent add an allure to cult-favorite fragrances like Tom Ford Neroli Portofino Eau de Parfum ($220; tomford.com) and Acqua di Parma Colonia Eau de Cologne Natural Spray ($173; nordstrom.com).

For hair, rosemary extract is known to stimulate the follicles, promoting hair growth and strength. Meanwhile, lavender essential oils condition strands, offering softness and shine. Similarly, when used in skin care rosemary plays an antiseptic role while lavender sooths irritation.

Try: Lavett & Chin Leave On Conditioner Rosemary & Lavender Blend ($30; sephora.com) and Belif Hungarian Water Essence ($42; sephora.com) to experience the benefits of the power couple from head to toe.