10 Thoughtful Beauty Gifts That Contribute to Worthy Causes

Maura Lynch
Dec 01, 2015 @ 11:15 am

Whether you’re buying for someone you’ve known your whole life or … don't know at all (your kid’s teacher, a secret Santa), a beauty product is guaranteed gift success. No one receives a body wash and returns it. For the most part, they're universally thrilling and don’t need to fit a certain body type or style (whether her handbag is Céline or Target, she needs a hand cream in there). The 10 products below would make anyone happy; the fact that they benefit charity is just an incredible bonus—especially today, on #GivingTuesday!

Kiehl’s Limited Edition Crème de Corps

The gift: Kiehl’s Limited Edition Costello & Tagliapietra Crème de Corps, a fast-drying, skin-smoothing lotion ($48 for 16.9 oz; kiehls.com).
The good: 100% of the net profits (up to $100,000) go to Feeding America, a domestic hunger-relief charity.

Senteurs d’Orient Soaps

The gift: Senteurs d’Orient Box of 3 Ma’amoul Soaps, a set of amber, rose and orange blossom-scented guest soaps, handcrafted by women in Lebanon ($43; usa.senteursdorient.com).
The good: 10-percent of the proceeds go to the United Nations Development Program for Women’s Education in Lebanon.

Archetypes Advocate Activist Eau de Parfum

The gift: Archetypes Advocate Activist eau de parfum, a fresh, orange blossom and bergamot-spiked fragrance ($64; archetypes.com).
The good: All proceeds go to the Bob Woodruff Foundation, assisting injured veterans.

Pur Minerals Start Now Kit

The gift: Pur Minerals Start Now Kit, 5 glow-boosting makeup formulas, ($25; ulta.com).
The good: 1-percent of sales to go Action Against Hunger.

Le Couvent de Minimes Hand Cream

The gift: Le Couvent de Minimes Hand Cream Bouquet, a set of 6 travel-size balms, from soothing rose to ultra-moisturizing gardener’s hand healer ($15; ulta.com).
The good: 1-percent of total sales go to the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary Association, benefiting health and childhood projects.

Aveda Hand Creams

The gift: Aveda a Gift of Renewal for Your Journey, a collection of three different rough patch-obliterating hand creams and a serum ($29; aveda.com).
The good: $1 from every set benefits Global Greengrants for earthquake relief in Nepal.

Philosophy Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath

The gift: Philosophy Snow Angel shampoo, shower gel & bubble bath, a skin-softening musk- and muguet-infused foam that smells like brisk winter air ($12; philosophy.com).
The good: 1-percent of net sales go to the Hope & Grace Initiative, which supports community-based mental health programs.

Fresh Suga(Red) Lip Balm Treatment

The gift: Fresh Suga(Red) Lip Balm Treatment SPF 15, a silky, shine-boosting formula ($23; fresh.com).
The good: 25-percent of the full retail price goes to the U.S. Fund for the Global Fund, which supports research and treatment for HIV and AIDS.

Thrive Causemetics Jingle Belle Eyeliner + Brow Liner Set

The gift: Thrive Causemetics Jingle Belle Eyeliner + Brow Liner Set, a customizable combo including one of 5 colorful eye liners and one of two natural-looking brow perfectors ($38; thrivecausemetics.com).
The good: For every set purchased, one is donated to a woman undergoing cancer treatment.

L’Occitane Delicious Almond Gift Set

The gift: L’Occitane Delicious Almond Gift, an all-almond-everything lineup, including a luxe shower oil and soufflé-like lotion ($75; usa.loccitane.com).
The good: $10 from each gift set goes towards Dress for Success.

