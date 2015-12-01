10 Thoughtful Beauty Gifts That Contribute to Worthy Causes

Whether you’re buying for someone you’ve known your whole life or … don't know at all (your kid’s teacher, a secret Santa), a beauty product is guaranteed gift success. No one receives a body wash and returns it. For the most part, they're universally thrilling and don’t need to fit a certain body type or style (whether her handbag is Céline or Target, she needs a hand cream in there). The 10 products below would make anyone happy; the fact that they benefit charity is just an incredible bonus—especially today, on #GivingTuesday!