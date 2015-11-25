How 10 of Your Favorite Beauty Brands Got Their Names

We all have our favorite beauty brands that we’re loyal to and use every single day. But have you ever stopped mid-mascara application and wondered just who is this Maybelline girl that makes my lashes look so great? Us too. We uncovered the stories behind some of our favorite brands' names and learned what their acronyms actually stand for. Shockingly, many have little to do with actual makeup. Read on to learn the surprising and fascinating histories of ten beloved cosmetic brands and add whole new meaning to your go-to products.

